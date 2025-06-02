$350

QNAP 2-bay NAS.





TS-233. Purchased from PB Tech in November (invoice can be provided).



Will include 2x 3TB drives BUT one disk shows an error and red led, so it is probably on its way out. The other 3TB shows as healthy

Quad core 2.0GHz

2GB ram

GBe and 2x USB

2 year warranty (approx 18months left)

Worked well running Plex server (direct play).



All in excellent condition. Includes the power cord and drive caddies in the original box. Fully factory reset.



Pick up West Auckland. Happy to courier.