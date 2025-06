Up for sale is a Vivo X200 Pro (Global Version).

Cobalt Blue

Price: $1499

Location: Auckland

What’s included:

Original Fast Charger – for quick and efficient charging

Protective Cases

Matte Finish Screen Protector – already installed for a smooth, glare-free experience and scratch protection

This device is in excellent condition and the best in camera department.

Listing for a friend, Feel free to message him with any questions 0223779647.