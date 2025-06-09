Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB (or borrow): travel router or good router with (or supports) openwrt? Auckland
neon

96 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#319871 9-Jun-2025 22:27
Send private message quote this post

I'm in a situation where I am in an accommodation that only gives me access to a shared guest wifi network for internet. I want to be able to have my own wifi/ethernet network that is then connected to the shared guest wifi to provide anyone in my network internet. Main reason being I have a nas that only accepts ethernet, and I would like some level of network security (and be able to access my nas on my network). 

 

 

 

So, on another thread I posted on gz, someone suggested a travel router, or a router that supports openwrt. So I'm looking to see if anyone here has one that they can let me borrow for a little bit so I can testbout if this theory would work, or even to buy a secondhand option (so I don't have to buy new).

 

 

 

I'm in auckland. Ideally pickup so I can grab it quick :) 

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13212 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3382328 9-Jun-2025 23:26
Send private message quote this post

I know it doesn't help you straight away but perhaps order one of these: https://www.gl-inet.com/products/gl-mt3000/ 

 

These are designed for exactly that and are also rather cheap. They run OpenWRT out of the box.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
neon

96 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3382330 9-Jun-2025 23:35
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

I know it doesn't help you straight away but perhaps order one of these: https://www.gl-inet.com/products/gl-mt3000/ 

 

These are designed for exactly that and are also rather cheap. They run OpenWRT out of the box.

 

 

 

 

Yeah i sort of was eyeing one of these as well. But not really cheap =/ and it also doesnt help me immediately. Im mainly looking for an immediate (even half assed) solution that works for now. If i can get something setup and working, i can then look into ordering something like this. On the other hand, if someone here is selling something like this, that would be amazing! :)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright