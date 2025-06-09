I'm in a situation where I am in an accommodation that only gives me access to a shared guest wifi network for internet. I want to be able to have my own wifi/ethernet network that is then connected to the shared guest wifi to provide anyone in my network internet. Main reason being I have a nas that only accepts ethernet, and I would like some level of network security (and be able to access my nas on my network).

So, on another thread I posted on gz, someone suggested a travel router, or a router that supports openwrt. So I'm looking to see if anyone here has one that they can let me borrow for a little bit so I can testbout if this theory would work, or even to buy a secondhand option (so I don't have to buy new).

I'm in auckland. Ideally pickup so I can grab it quick :)