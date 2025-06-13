Before I chuck it on TardMe...

2021 M1 24" iMac.... 16GB Memory and 256GB HDD, with the ethernet built in to the power brick. in great condition - was taken out of it's packaging when new then parked on a desk and hasn't moved since. No issues - only selling to upgrade (to a Mac Mini, hence no keyboard or mouse).

Bought new from Apple online (for $2644).

Pricing seems a bit all over the place but looking around they're anything from $1.5 to $2k depending on spec - of course that's a bit ridiculous given a new M4 is $2.5... so $1000 as it sits. If it goes on T-Me I'll source some packaging and a keyboard/mouse and it'll be a bit more - but someone might be happy to pay a bit less and save me the faffing.

Will be upgradeable to OS26 when available later in the year.

Would prefer pickup from Lower Hutt (or I can drop off near by) as no packaging.