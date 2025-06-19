I am replacing two 8TB drives WD80EZAZ (WD Blue). These drives have about 53k hours. No errors or retries. Just swapping with larger ones.
Asking $200 for both.
I am replacing two 8TB drives WD80EZAZ (WD Blue). These drives have about 53k hours. No errors or retries. Just swapping with larger ones.
Asking $200 for both.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland 18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM
Sold.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland 18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM