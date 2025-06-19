Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[SOLD] 2x 8TB WD80EZAZ
#319963 19-Jun-2025 13:08
I am replacing two 8TB drives WD80EZAZ (WD Blue). These drives have about 53k hours. No errors or retries. Just swapping with larger ones.

 

Asking $200 for both.

 

 




  #3385535 19-Jun-2025 13:18
Sold.




