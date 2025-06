Anybody have an AM5 CPU they want to upgrade before I pull the trigger on a new one?

Also looking for Mobo and DDR5, but I'm guessing it's less likely people would want to upgrade those...

(I'm looking at upgrading desktop since my i7-4790k has finally fallen off the bottom end of a lot of PC game min requirements; and while I rarely have time to game I kinda want to try Expedition 33. And while I know it will run I don't really want everything on low at 1080p :D )