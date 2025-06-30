Wanting to build a new desktop. AM4 or AM5 would be ideal.
Looking for motherboard, CPU and or ram. GPU would be an added win.
Cheers
Budget?
I've got a spare i3 12100f for cheap if you're keen, great for budget gaming system and single core perf.
Helpful replies, thanks.
90% desktop work
10% gaming.
6 or 8 core be good.
$600 plus GPU?