Zal

Zal

208 posts

Master Geek


#320043 30-Jun-2025 14:48
Wanting to build a new desktop. AM4 or AM5 would be ideal. 

 

Looking for motherboard, CPU and or ram. GPU would be an added win. 

 

 

 

Cheers 

Spyware
3742 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3388290 30-Jun-2025 14:52
Budget?




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13733 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3388343 30-Jun-2025 15:26
Budget and what its going to be used for is best start.... I assume gaming, but what type of gaming etc. No point buying $5k video card for PacMan ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

ech3lon
369 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3388350 30-Jun-2025 15:41
I've got a spare i3 12100f for cheap if you're keen, great for budget gaming system and single core perf.



Zal

Zal

208 posts

Master Geek


  #3388354 30-Jun-2025 15:58
Helpful replies, thanks. 

 

 

 

90% desktop work 

 

10% gaming. 

 

 

 

6 or 8 core be good. 

 

 

 

$600 plus GPU? 

