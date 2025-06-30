Hi Everyone,

Been using one of these for the past couple winters, spent 4-500hours swinging it around and while it's as basic as they come it certainly works for shallow coins and a few other random metallic items.







Figure it's time to upgrade, been on the lookout for a cheap one for my Son as he's expressed an interest and I'd really love to spend some father-son time together, get him out of the house and away from tech for a bit.

Had quite a few FB marketplace sub-$100 sales fall through at the last minute (4-5 over the months!) so the wife was happy I put some stuff for sale and scrounged $350 so far.



Putting the feelers out there, if $350 is enough for a decent-ish one or if I need to keep selling and aim higher. I know the Vanquish series are seemingly the best older detectors but seriously just keen on seeing what's out there.



Thank you for reading.





