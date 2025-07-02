On the offchance someone in Auckland has some thermal putty to sell;

I am planning to repaste a laptop that is overheating with minimal load (Asus Strix G15) for a family member and also need some thermal putty to redo the VRM putty.

I can only find that computerlounge sells Thermal Grizzly (out of stock - on backorder), doesn't seem PBtech sells any putty which isn't all that surprising.

There is a trademe vendor in Northcote who sells HY234 and also another TM vendor in Whanganui who sells Upsiren UTP-8.

I'm leaving NZ on Sunday so having the preferred Upsiren UTP-8 shipped to Auckland intime is out of the question.