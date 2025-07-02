IPAD PRO 12.9"

$1000

512gb storage

M1 chip (5th Gen)

Plus extra accessories

PHOTOS HERE

INCLUDED

-iPad with box

-Original 20w Apple USB C Charger + braided Apple cable

-Apple Smart Folio (Electric Orange colour)

-Zagg Pro Keys cover + keyboard

-Cygnett magnetic aluminium stand

CONDITION

Overall condition of everything is excellent despite a few signs of wear. Please see the photos.

-there are 3 very shallow scratches on the screen which I only noticed when I was cleaning it. You need to look very closely with the screen off to see them and they will not affect your use or enjoyment of the iPad. I have done my best to photograph and circle these.

-and 2 marks on the side where the Apple Pencil attaches which are wear spots from using an off-brand Apple pencil.

-one of the corners is scuffed.

-Battery health is at 88% (checked in Sysdiagnose).

PRICE

Cheapest on TradeMe is currently $1199 with 128gb storage and 80% battery health.

Geekzone price for this one: $1000 with all the accessories, great battery health and 512gb storage.

Pick up in West Auckland or meetup in West / Central Auckland. Happy to ship with NZ Post signature courier.