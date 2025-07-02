Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedIPAD PRO 12.9" 5TH GEN - 512gb / M1 chip / Plus extras
lookout

621 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#320064 2-Jul-2025 11:54
Send private message

IPAD PRO 12.9"

 

$1000

 

512gb storage

 

M1 chip (5th Gen)

 

Plus extra accessories

 

 

 

PHOTOS HERE

 

 

 

INCLUDED

 

-iPad with box

 

-Original 20w Apple USB C Charger + braided Apple cable

 

-Apple Smart Folio (Electric Orange colour)

 

-Zagg Pro Keys cover + keyboard

 

-Cygnett magnetic aluminium stand

 

 

 

CONDITION

 

Overall condition of everything is excellent despite a few signs of wear. Please see the photos.

 

-there are 3 very shallow scratches on the screen which I only noticed when I was cleaning it. You need to look very closely with the screen off to see them and they will not affect your use or enjoyment of the iPad. I have done my best to photograph and circle these. 

 

-and 2 marks on the side where the Apple Pencil attaches which are wear spots from using an off-brand Apple pencil. 

 

-one of the corners is scuffed.  

 

-Battery health is at 88% (checked in Sysdiagnose).

 

 

 

PRICE

 

Cheapest on TradeMe is currently $1199 with 128gb storage and 80% battery health.

 

Geekzone price for this one: $1000 with all the accessories, great battery health and 512gb storage.

 

 

 

Pick up in West Auckland or meetup in West / Central Auckland. Happy to ship with NZ Post signature courier. 

Create new topic
Prudle
67 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3389063 2-Jul-2025 12:34
Send private message quote this post

PM'ed

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright