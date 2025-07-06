Hey GZ

My young daughter is looking to move on her PC and monitor as it gets little to no use and she wants to get herself a PS5. Not sure what its worth so I'll set it at $1000 for both, please let me know if I am asking too much as I am out of touch with the market these days and she is very keen to just move it along for what its worth.

Can post pics if any interest.

Specs for PC

Case: Lian Li O11 Dynamic

Mobo: Gigabyte B450M Gaming

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600G

GPU: Radeon RX 7600

CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-U12A Chromax Black

Ram: 8gb x2, HyperX 3200mhz DDR4

PSU: NZXT C650

Storage:

Kioxia 256gb M.2 SSD for boot

Samsung 860 evo 1tb SSD for storage

Monitor is Q27G2S 27" QHD Gaming Monitor