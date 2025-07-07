Asus Maximus IX Hero Computer in Mid Tower Case
Windows 11 Home 64bit digitally activated.
Windows installed to local account. Reset required for personal settings.
CPU Intel Core i7 7700K
Ram 16GB
Storage 1907GB SSD
Graphics up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60 Hz
Display connections HDMI and Display Port.
Monitor or TV required.
Optical Drives ASUS BC-12D2HT
Input, USB Mouse and Keyboard required.
Network connection to router and internet requires a LAN cable or a USB WiFi adapter.
Price $380.
Preferred pickup Wairoa, Hawkes Bay.
Motherboard spec:
https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-maximus/rog-maximus-ix-hero-model/spec/