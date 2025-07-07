Asus Maximus IX Hero Computer in Mid Tower Case 

 

Windows 11 Home 64bit digitally activated.

 

Windows installed to local account. Reset required for personal settings.

 

CPU Intel Core i7 7700K

 

Ram 16GB

 

Storage 1907GB SSD

 

Graphics up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60 Hz

 

Display connections HDMI and Display Port.

 

Monitor or TV required.

 

Optical Drives ASUS BC-12D2HT

 

Input, USB Mouse and Keyboard required.

 

Network connection to router and internet requires a LAN cable or a USB WiFi adapter.

 

Price $380.

 

Preferred pickup Wairoa, Hawkes Bay.

 

Motherboard spec:

 

https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-maximus/rog-maximus-ix-hero-model/spec/

 

 

 