Model: TH-P65ST60Z.



This TV is awesome. I love it so much, I had two... But I've finally upgraded to OLED and gone bigger.

Great colours, great blacks and essentially "infinite" contrast like OLED.

This was one of the best in the last range of plasma TVs ever made.

Looks great for sport, gaming and general TV watching.

It has some smart features, but you're much better off adding a Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick etc.

Overall this TV has been awesome since we bought it.

Also is 3D... Comes with 2 pairs of active 3D glasses.

Pickup Wairau Valley, central North Shore. Most welcome to view if you'd like. $550 ONO. I believe this would be a quick sell at $400, but expect it's worth something in the $500-700 range.

More info and specs here:

https://www.panasonic.com/nz/support/product-archives/product-archives-consumer/tv-home-theatre-audio/plasma-tvs/th-p65st60z.html

and

https://www.panasonic.com/nz/support/product-archives/product-archives-consumer/tv-home-theatre-audio/plasma-tvs/th-p65st60z.specs.html

Review here:

https://www.digitaltrends.com/home-theater/panasonic-tc-p65st60-review/