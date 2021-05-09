I'm looking at ditching my Garmin Zumo 595 on my motorcycle and using an Android phone instead. I've been playing around with different apps to work out what does the job well and is good to use. I tested with a cheap rugged phone and then bought a Ulefone Armor 10 for the nice screen size. I've tried a few apps on the phone while still using the Garmin to compare them.

Apps I've played with so far:

Mapfactor Navigator

Here WeGo

Maps.me

Google Maps

Waze

Sygic

I've seen Tomtom and Locus maps apps but don't know what they are like to use.

I'm OK with paying money if an app is worth it.

Of what I've tried:

Mapfactor Navigator is reasonable and mostly free (you can pay for no ads and for some extra options).

Maps.me navigates well but the UI sucks horribly.

Here WeGo failed on me with a POI in the wrong place which would have led to a 20km round trip if I hadn't had the Garmin giving me different information. Now I don't think I can use the app because I wont trust it. The wrong POI was Tahuna Beach Holiday Park which is at 70 Beach Road Tahunanui in Nelson and NOT at 70 Beach Road Richmond (SW of Nelson). I checked with Mapfactor Navigator, Maps.me, Sygic and Google Maps - all had the correct address, so far Here WeGo is the only navigation app to get this wrong.

Google Maps & Waze work well, but don't have the entirety of NZ maps sitting on my phone for offline use.

Sygic is limited if free, but doesn't cost all that much for lifetime use of Sygic Pro and seems quite good. It works fine offline but if you use it online it grabs traffic data and routes you to the fastest route factoring in the traffic congestion.

I'm curious if TomTom maps or Locus Maps are worth the cost - both use a subscription based charge rather than a one-off charge. They aren't all that expensive but definitely cost more than the other options I've been trying. Are there any users of these apps here?