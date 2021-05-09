Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGPS, maps and mapping softwareAnyone played around with various navigation apps on Android?
MarkH67

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284666 9-May-2021 09:50
Send private message

I'm looking at ditching my Garmin Zumo 595 on my motorcycle and using an Android phone instead.  I've been playing around with different apps to work out what does the job well and is good to use.  I tested with a cheap rugged phone and then bought a Ulefone Armor 10 for the nice screen size.  I've tried a few apps on the phone while still using the Garmin to compare them.

 

Apps I've played with so far:

 

Mapfactor Navigator

 

Here WeGo

 

Maps.me

 

Google Maps

 

Waze

 

Sygic

 

 

 

I've seen Tomtom and Locus maps apps but don't know what they are like to use.

 

I'm OK with paying money if an app is worth it.

 

 

 

Of what I've tried:

 

Mapfactor Navigator is reasonable and mostly free (you can pay for no ads and for some extra options).

 

Maps.me navigates well but the UI sucks horribly.

 

Here WeGo failed on me with a POI in the wrong place which would have led to a 20km round trip if I hadn't had the Garmin giving me different information.  Now I don't think I can use the app because I wont trust it.  The wrong POI was Tahuna Beach Holiday Park which is at 70 Beach Road Tahunanui in Nelson and NOT at 70 Beach Road Richmond (SW of Nelson).  I checked with Mapfactor Navigator, Maps.me, Sygic and Google Maps - all had the correct address, so far Here WeGo is the only navigation app to get this wrong.

 

Google Maps & Waze work well, but don't have the entirety of NZ maps sitting on my phone for offline use.

 

Sygic is limited if free, but doesn't cost all that much for lifetime use of Sygic Pro and seems quite good.  It works fine offline but if you use it online it grabs traffic data and routes you to the fastest route factoring in the traffic congestion.

 

I'm curious if TomTom maps or Locus Maps are worth the cost - both use a subscription based charge rather than a one-off charge.  They aren't all that expensive but definitely cost more than the other options I've been trying.  Are there any users of these apps here?

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6644 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2703827 9-May-2021 10:17
Send private message

Sygic works out to be quite expensive. For every 'new' feature you have to fork out more €. If the Pro upgrade is all you'll ever need, then it's probably okay. They want another €40 just to make the Android Auto interface work properly.

Do you really need the whole of NZ downloaded all the time? Google Maps is certainly capable if you can manage to just download the required area/region.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
MarkH67

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2703834 9-May-2021 10:34
Send private message

Stu: Sygic works out to be quite expensive. For every 'new' feature you have to fork out more €. If the Pro upgrade is all you'll ever need, then it's probably okay. They want another €40 just to make the Android Auto interface work properly.

Do you really need the whole of NZ downloaded all the time? Google Maps is certainly capable if you can manage to just download the required area/region.

 

My Ulefone Armor 10 has no SIM card, so for data I need WiFi or to turn on a Wifi Hotspot on my other phone, having the maps on the phone and updated before a trip is really handy.  One trip can involve riding from the Waikato to Invercargill, so I'd need to cache data each day with Google Maps. I don't have unlimited data on my phone plan and not every campground has free WiFi (some do).  It isn't something I really need, but it is pretty nice to have the maps sitting on the phone, allowing navigation with no need for a data connection.

 

I don't need Sygic to work with Android Auto as I'm using the phone in a holder on the motorcycle.  I guess I'd have to evaluate any new feature to decide if it was worth paying what they are asking for, if not then don't use that feature or use a different app that has that feature for free or cheap.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6644 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2703841 9-May-2021 10:47
Send private message

Waikato to Invercargill? That's impressive!

The Android Auto comment was just an example of add-on costs. Pro would probably be enough for your use case. I don't think I've ever used Sygic without mobile data, so don't know how successful navigation would be. You might still need to tether to your other phone?




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74173 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2703846 9-May-2021 11:01
Send private message

I use Here because it can be used completely offline (download maps and updates on WiFi). Never had a problem with it as you describe - make sure to keep maps up-to-date.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

frankv
5116 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2704254 10-May-2021 08:55
Send private message

I use Navigator. Beware that its POI database is full of garbage (at least the USA maps are). After half a dozen attempts at using it, and getting zero useful hits, I gave up.

 

 

jamesrt
1242 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2704265 10-May-2021 09:20
Send private message

I used to use Sygic all the time; it's a very impressive app with lots of helpful information on the display screen - lane guidence, speed limit reminders, etc, etc.

 

The only reason I stopped using it is the "new" car (2+ years now) has Android Auto, so Google Maps was just simpler to get used to using.

 

I experimented a bit with Sygic when they released the first Beta for Android Auto, and TBH, it wasn't great - laggy, crashing a lot, and most of the functionality I wanted wasn't displayed.  Stability was a bit better in later betas; but still not as reliable as you'd need for a navigation app.

 

I certainly wouldn't be paying 40euro for that function, myself.

 

 

timmmay
18586 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2704276 10-May-2021 09:45
Send private message

I just use Google Maps. Save the national maps, they're not that big, and before you leave each day pair it with your phone for data to check traffic. Keep it paired if you like, I doubt it uses much data. Free and easy.



kobiak
1583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2704278 10-May-2021 09:51
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I just use Google Maps. Save the national maps, they're not that big, and before you leave each day pair it with your phone for data to check traffic. Keep it paired if you like, I doubt it uses much data. Free and easy.

 

 

+1. don't know if there's anything better and easier. 

 

I even use google maps + google earth for the backcountry hikes, very helpful to check satellite view for the terrain (or find spot for the tent) and save for offline




helping others at evgenyk.nz

MarkH67

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705451 10-May-2021 12:39
Send private message

freitasm:

 

I use Here because it can be used completely offline (download maps and updates on WiFi). Never had a problem with it as you describe - make sure to keep maps up-to-date.

 

 

The map was as up-to-date as available and this is a campground that has been at that location for years.  It is hard to know if I was just unlucky to have a destination that was a very rare error, but all the other apps I checked had no error and many (Mapfactor Navigator, Maps.me, Sygic, Osmand, etc) are fine running completely offline just like Here WeGo.  My rugged smartphone has never had a SIM card in it, WiFi is all I need.

MarkH67

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705463 10-May-2021 12:55
Send private message

frankv:

 

I use Navigator. Beware that its POI database is full of garbage (at least the USA maps are). After half a dozen attempts at using it, and getting zero useful hits, I gave up.

 

 

Mapfactor Navigator works fine for many POIs, like a campground.  I have used Google Maps to find some POIs that Navigator doesn't seem to have.  Sygic seems to have a better POI database from what I've experienced so far.

shk292
2399 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705503 10-May-2021 13:42
Send private message

In my experience, Google maps is the only one that has traffic information and routing intelligence sufficient to choose the best route through Auckland traffic. I used Waze for a while and tried Tom Tom maps but they always route onto motorways even when there are much faster routes available
Probably not such a problem outside Auckland

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 