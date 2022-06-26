I was cruising around Youtube, when I happened upon this story
I know Apple can "Send My Current Location” or “Share My Location.” But is it possible to send a GPS coordinates via SMS in accidently
Because the person who fled was a felon, could the court have ordered a GPS tracker installed on his phone.
NBC News: Idaho man in his own backyard fatally shot by officer who mistook him for armed suspect, police say
Car pulled over by police. Driver stays in car, Passenger flees.
...At some point the driver [who remained in car] received a text message from [fleeing suspect] that shared his GPS location, which was seen by police. The GPS showed he was in a backyard in the neighborhood where the officers were searching, according to police....
...Officers said they heard yelling and saw a man in a black shirt. He was armed with a gun, and officers told the man to drop the weapon
...Ultimately, officers and deputies determined that the man that had been shot was not the suspect male but was actually the resident of that address....