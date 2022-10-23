LittleGreyCat:

Firstly, yes I have read some of the threads downstream.

I looked at Here We Go after good reviews on here, but the Play Store now has loads of reviews which say it has gone down hill recently.

Is anyone currently using it and happy?

[Just installed it. There doesn't seem to be anything to configure, like a "real" SatNav, such as routing preferences but it is early days. No sign of any dialogue to download maps or store them on SDHC card either. Although the World map does seem to be installed with satellite imagery.]

How much are dedicated GPS for car driving?

In the UK entry level seems to be £50-£70 ($100-$150) which isn't massive.

Last time over (2015) we brought a TomTom but I got fed up with paying the updates each year and switched to a Garmin (free lifetime updates) I had inherited.

My understanding is that Google Maps will only cache maps local to the area that you explore, so you can't just download all of NZ for use offline.

The main reason for asking is the reviews for several Apps which complain that functionality has been lost/degraded.