Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGPS, maps and mapping softwareNavigation App on Android for 2022? Or buy dedicated GPS? 2 months in NZ.
LittleGreyCat

129 posts

Master Geek


#302014 23-Oct-2022 09:30
Send private message quote this post

Firstly, yes I have read some of the threads downstream.

 

I looked at Here We Go after good reviews on here, but the Play Store now has loads of reviews which say it has gone down hill recently.
Is anyone currently using it and happy?

 

[Just installed it. There doesn't seem to be anything to configure, like a "real" SatNav, such as routing preferences but it is early days. No sign of any dialogue to download maps or store them on SDHC card either. Although the World map does seem to be installed with satellite imagery.]

 

How much are dedicated GPS for car driving?
In the UK entry level seems to be £50-£70 ($100-$150) which isn't massive.

 

Last time over (2015) we brought a TomTom but I got fed up with paying the updates each year and switched to a Garmin (free lifetime updates) I had inherited.

 

My understanding is that Google Maps will only cache maps local to the area that you explore, so you can't just download all of NZ for use offline.

 

The main reason for asking is the reviews for several Apps which complain that functionality has been lost/degraded.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74592 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2986470 23-Oct-2022 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Here is still great. Slide from the bottom to see "Download maps" and settings.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Batwing
589 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2986712 23-Oct-2022 11:12
Send private message quote this post

OSMAnd+

Navigation works well, but finding addresses is a bit more tedious.
Completely offline once you get it setup.

St1ick
123 posts

Master Geek


  #2986719 23-Oct-2022 11:21
Send private message quote this post

LittleGreyCat:

My understanding is that Google Maps will only cache maps local to the area that you explore, so you can't just download all of NZ for use offline.



You can download the whole of NZ but you'll just have to download it in separate parts.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74592 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2986722 23-Oct-2022 11:27
Send private message quote this post

Here:

 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technofreak
5656 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2986726 23-Oct-2022 11:45
Send private message quote this post

Another vote for Here Maps.

 

Yes, they have updated the layout and UI. I'm not sure it's an improvement over the older version but the app itself still works as well as ever. 

 

Still my go to navigation app.

 

Turn by turn voice instructions.

 

Offline or online options. Downloaded maps don't take up a lot of memory. Offline option allows full navigation outside of cellular coverage, and there are plenty of places away from the main highways where there isn't reliable coverage.

 

Online mode gives traffic information.

 

Works with Android Auto.

 

Can save favourites which means you can save destinations ahead of time.

 

If you don't have any maps downloaded and you have data coverage Here will download as you go (including satellite images), just like Google Maps. That's why you might be seeing the world wide map.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

1024kb
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2986839 23-Oct-2022 13:02
Send private message quote this post

I'm still upset about TomTom app failing & losing my Yoda & Darth Vader voices. "Left you must turn" & "Stay in formation, you are not a Jedi yet" made for an entertaining experience.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Batwing
589 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2986845 23-Oct-2022 13:11
Send private message quote this post

Haven't seen sygic in a while, wonder if it's still okay



afe66
2956 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2987333 24-Oct-2022 14:57
Send private message quote this post

2 months would have me getting a local sim card and running Google maps.

If going in back of beyond then look at tramping/ lands and survey map apps. Such as NZ topo mapz

shk292
2469 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2987344 24-Oct-2022 16:25
Send private message quote this post

Can't beat Google maps for accurate traffic info and sensible routing when it's busy - and being able to navigate by voice.

 

Just buy a local SIM and use the data.  Pre-cache when possible

Handle9
8010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987377 24-Oct-2022 19:16
Send private message quote this post

LittleGreyCat:

 

My understanding is that Google Maps will only cache maps local to the area that you explore, so you can't just download all of NZ for use offline.

 

 

You can set the area you want to download and have multiple areas downloaded concurrently.

 

https://support.google.com/maps/answer/6291838?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid

 

 

shrub
671 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2987400 24-Oct-2022 20:37
Send private message quote this post

Maps is great. Offline I can get entire south island in 3 sections

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 