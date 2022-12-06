Just want to see if anyone would have come across the same issue and how it is resolved.

GPS built in Hyundai SanteFe Elite 2015 seems to reset to factory settings every time the car is started and never members the recent travel history. It starts with selecting voice of speaker, route preference etc. Its annoying but bearable as I use Google Map more often. The biggest inconvenience is that the clock and daylight saving on/off is under GPS setting and the car never tells me the correct time most months in the year, always 1hr behind.

Don't really want to pay US/NZD $xxx to get the map updated if its the only way. Any other solution that someone out there has worked out n could share? Thanks in advance