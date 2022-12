I've just got a 3g device. YMMV. There's an old thing with 2deg, where with a business plan, they'd give you a data sim with 200mb per month. I run this in my car, with a $10 top up every so often as you use SMS to configure the device.

I pump it all into a self hosted traccar server (away from the random dodginess it came with ). So just make sure the device you get can set the IP of a tracking service (most device I don;t believe use DNS at all so it's by ip).