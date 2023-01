Planning a supported river trip by kayak, through a city.

We will need for the kayaker to constantly know where the support crew is and for the support crew to know where the kayaker is.



Is there an Android app that each party can use to show, on each device, the location of both parties simultaneously? That is, each device can show on a map, its own location as well as the location of the other party, at the same time.



Any suggestions will be appreciated.