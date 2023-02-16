I've recently purchased a GPS pet tracker. It's OK, although it will probably stop working when 2G disappears. My main gripe is the app that it uses to control the device and provide a real-time mapping display via Google maps. It's called SeTracker2 and it's completely awful. It suffers from the usual weird translation of Chinese idioms into English problems, and the intrusive ad serving, but the major annoyance is the random "I'll just zoom out so you can see the whole suburb at once" option, which I haven't found a way to turn off yet.

OK, this wasn't intended to be a review of the software, but I know bad code when I smell it. I'm picking that the hardware is relatively common and I'm wondering what exists in the way of alternative smartphone apps to talk to it.

Or would it be better to get a cheap GPS watch and use Life360?

Any comments are welcome.