Pet tracker alternative software
rossmcm

#303524 16-Feb-2023 11:21
I've recently purchased a GPS pet tracker.  It's OK, although it will probably stop working when 2G disappears.  My main gripe is the app that it uses to control the device and provide a real-time mapping display via Google maps.  It's called SeTracker2 and it's completely awful.  It suffers from the usual weird translation of Chinese idioms into English problems, and the intrusive ad serving, but the major annoyance is the random "I'll just zoom out so you can see the whole suburb at once" option, which I haven't found a way to turn off yet.

 

OK, this wasn't intended to be a review of the software, but I know bad code when I smell it.  I'm picking that the hardware is relatively common and I'm wondering what exists in the way of alternative smartphone apps to talk to it.

 

Or would it be better to get a cheap GPS watch and use Life360?

 

Any comments are welcome.

 

 

 

 

 

    

thewabbit
  #3037502 16-Feb-2023 11:40
If you're able to selfhost services, have a look at traccar https://www.traccar.org/

 

Likely that you can configure the url/ip that the device sends its location to, so you can setup traccar and point the device to your own server

xpd

  #3037510 16-Feb-2023 11:46
I ran Traccar as a little project when bored.... reasonably straightforward to run. Was confused over how it handled users but got it running in the end with some Android phones.

 

 




Batman
  #3037513 16-Feb-2023 11:56
we use airtag




michaelmurfy
  #3037524 16-Feb-2023 12:01
Airtags are pretty good for this sort of thing and small too. Assuming you're in the Apple camp that is!




Batman
  #3037530 16-Feb-2023 12:07
michaelmurfy:

 

Airtags are pretty good for this sort of thing and small too. Assuming you're in the Apple camp that is!

 

 

my whole family uses apple except for me!

 

so it should be fine ...




djtOtago
  #3037533 16-Feb-2023 12:16
Airtag not so good if you live in a sparsely populated area where the chances of it coming anywhere near any another iPhone is almost nil 

michaelmurfy
  #3037542 16-Feb-2023 12:35
Batman:

 

my whole family uses apple except for me!

 

Join them!

 

djtOtago:

 

Airtag not so good if you live in a sparsely populated area where the chances of it coming anywhere near any another iPhone is almost nil

 

That is a very good point and not one I thought of. I think in more populated urban areas they're great though.

 

But even better, not here to start a debate at all but if you've got a Cat you're tracking then keep them as indoor cats. That way they're not out killing wildlife, not getting into fights (saving you on vet bills) and also you never have to worry about them getting hit by a car. We've got 2 indoor cats (they do have an outdoor catio area) and I would never go back to indoor / outdoor cats. If you're interested in this then read up here: https://www.spca.nz/advice-and-welfare/article/keeping-your-cat-safe-and-happy-at-home - cats do not need to roam, and indoor cats if given enough stimulation are as happy as anything. The SPCA recommends this also and it is a very common practice overseas.




