I am not sure if we have any Garmin experts here but just in case...!

I have an InReach 2 Mini that I carry when in the back country and when out on my motorbike on road (for the SOS ability in areas without cell coverage of which there are still many).

I usually initiate tracking on the device, which sends waypoints to your Garmin account and they can be viewed on a map.

Garmin is a bit complex in their various terminology for relatively similar things - there are tracks, activities, routes etc and all are slightly different.

I have done four motorcycle trips since getting the device. The first three listed on Garmin Explore as Tracks and as Activities. The most recent one listed as a Track but not as an activity although as far as I know, I did nothing differently when initiating the tracking and so on.

I wondered if anyone had any experience that might shed light on why the last one was registered differently.