ForumsGPS, maps and mapping softwareHonda Fit Gathers Carplay
#304595 18-May-2023 12:31
So, I recently bought a Japan-imported Honda Fit, and it came with a Japanese Gathers VXM-175 VFEi head unit. 

 

It has a button to switch to CarPlay in the audio source menu, but it is always greyed out, no matter what I try.

 

 

 

I've tried changing the settings from iPod to Carplay, connecting to bluetooth, disconnecting from bluetooth, plenty of different lightning cables, went into the "dealership settings" and tried re-enabling carplay, even changed the region on my phone to japan, still nothing. the carplay button just does not become clickable no matter what i try

 

 

 

Anyone got any experience with this sort of stuff? Just enabling carplay would save me the $600 ish it'll cost me to change the head unit entirely

  #3077481 18-May-2023 12:35
Is CarPlay enabled on your phone?  Once it is, and once the cable is connected to the appropriate USB port in the car, it should all happen automatically.  Shouldn't be a need for bluetooth etc, it's all cabled.

 
 
 
 

  #3077485 18-May-2023 12:47
Is there something specific I need to do to enable carplay? I can't find any toggle for it, under settings>general>carplay it scans for wireless carplay devices it seems

  #3077490 18-May-2023 13:04
Uploaded some photos, this is what shows when I plug my phone in, and the carplay button still greyed out

 

https://imgur.com/a/ezeA9A4



  #3077544 18-May-2023 14:12
There used to be a toggle but perhaps not anymore.  It also needs Siri to be active, is yours enabled?  Also how many usb ports are in your car, and where are you plugging into?  I have two ports in mine, one is just for charging, and the other is for charging and head unit projection.  So if I don't plug into the right one, projection fails...

 

You might end up being less frustrated with a new head unit.  Those foreign ones have always had something that causes problems for me in the past.  Whether it's needing a band expander, or not having the ability to update maps, or general language issues, it's just more frustration than it's worth (for me personally).

