There used to be a toggle but perhaps not anymore. It also needs Siri to be active, is yours enabled? Also how many usb ports are in your car, and where are you plugging into? I have two ports in mine, one is just for charging, and the other is for charging and head unit projection. So if I don't plug into the right one, projection fails...

You might end up being less frustrated with a new head unit. Those foreign ones have always had something that causes problems for me in the past. Whether it's needing a band expander, or not having the ability to update maps, or general language issues, it's just more frustration than it's worth (for me personally).