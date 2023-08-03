Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGPS, maps and mapping softwareSkinny SIM for a GPS dog tracker
wellingtonit

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306562 3-Aug-2023 15:37
Send private message

Hi all 

 

I just purchased a nondescript generic GPS tracker for my dog. The GPS feature is working (well kind of, it seems to want to put me on the nearest road, which is down a very large steep hill) except the main feature I bought it for - being able to call the tracker and talk to whoever found the dog- is not working. At the very least there should be the ability to press the SOS button it should call my phone (I have successfully set the SOS number to my own). 

The tracker says it works with a 4g SIM card for an LTE Network. I got a Skinny subscription as this was the cheapest I could find. 

If I text the suggested command (pw,<default password>,ts#) I do get a response.

The manual says: 

"You will get an SMS replay that includes the following:

wifiOpen: (nope)
wifiConnect: (nope)
gprsOpen: (nope)
NET: OK (100) (nope): 

I don't get any of those. i do get however:

ver: <version number>
id: <id>
imei: <imei>
gmsread: 1
sig_level: 5
netid:6
ip_url: 
port:80001
linktime:600
sos1: <i set this to my phone number>
apn:wapaccess.co.nz,53005 (we per skinny's website) 
bat: <battery level>
gps_type:zkw

Are there some basic network settings that I'm missing maybe? Might it work on another network? Any suggestions appreciated! 

Create new topic
farcus
1406 posts

Uber Geek


  #3111539 3-Aug-2023 16:57
Send private message quote this post

The tracker says it works with a 4g SIM card for an LTE Network.

 

 

 

where did you but it?
What LTE bands does it support?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 