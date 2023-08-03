wellingtonit

Hi all

I just purchased a nondescript generic GPS tracker for my dog. The GPS feature is working (well kind of, it seems to want to put me on the nearest road, which is down a very large steep hill) except the main feature I bought it for - being able to call the tracker and talk to whoever found the dog- is not working. At the very least there should be the ability to press the SOS button it should call my phone (I have successfully set the SOS number to my own).



The tracker says it works with a 4g SIM card for an LTE Network. I got a Skinny subscription as this was the cheapest I could find.



If I text the suggested command (pw,<default password>,ts#) I do get a response.



The manual says:



"You will get an SMS replay that includes the following:



wifiOpen: (nope)

wifiConnect: (nope)

gprsOpen: (nope)

NET: OK (100) (nope):



I don't get any of those. i do get however:



ver: <version number>

id: <id>

imei: <imei>

gmsread: 1

sig_level: 5

netid:6

ip_url:

port:80001

linktime:600

sos1: <i set this to my phone number>

apn:wapaccess.co.nz,53005 (we per skinny's website)

bat: <battery level>

gps_type:zkw



Are there some basic network settings that I'm missing maybe? Might it work on another network? Any suggestions appreciated!