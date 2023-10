To be honest I found driving around the SI to be easy even with the limited superchargers. Went on a holiday and drove 3000km and just ensured I had access to overnight charging at most of the destinations. Only time I had to pay for charging was in Queenstown (just used the supercharger there).



I actually found I never used ABRP ever in the 42,000km I’ve put onto my car. Try the trial but not sure if you’ll really need it 😊



