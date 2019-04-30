iamsammajor

CruciasNZ: Willingly necro-ing this thread rather than create a new one on the same topic. Has anyone seen any information since the Spark eSIM launch in April for 2degrees? I've recently found out my employer is cutting off all Androids from the MDM platform, so I have to move to iPhone in the next few months. My current phone is dual-sim, Spark and 2degrees, but I am not sure I'll be able to get my Spark SIM moved to the eSIM on an iPhone XR (and buying a dual-Nano XS is just insane xD) - hence my interest in 2degrees eSIM :) Cheers all

Just take your spark sim in to the store and ask them to convert it to esim for ya on the XR.

then put in your 2d physical sim once that's all sorted.

Best of both worlds, you get to have the 2d work sim and you get to keep the consistency of sparks network too ;)