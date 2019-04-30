iamsammajor

Oh well, now Spark does it.
When will 2D?
I don't think anyone at 2degrees can make any comment on this until it is live. Until then, the answer is soon.
I didnt think i would get the answer anyway, but thought it would be fun to know how may out there are waiting :P
Yeah, pretty much. :-)
Willingly necro-ing this thread rather than create a new one on the same topic.
Has anyone seen any information since the Spark eSIM launch in April for 2degrees? I've recently found out my employer is cutting off all Androids from the MDM platform, so I have to move to iPhone in the next few months. My current phone is dual-sim, Spark and 2degrees, but I am not sure I'll be able to get my Spark SIM moved to the eSIM on an iPhone XR (and buying a dual-Nano XS is just insane xD) - hence my interest in 2degrees eSIM :)
Cheers all
You have to wait for official coms from 2degrees!
Just take your spark sim in to the store and ask them to convert it to esim for ya on the XR.
then put in your 2d physical sim once that's all sorted.
Best of both worlds, you get to have the 2d work sim and you get to keep the consistency of sparks network too ;)
Sadly the work SIM is Spark, and we may not be allowed to use eSIM for the business plan. My primary plan is to get Spark on the eSIM as you suggest, but thought it was about time to check up on my backup plan (2d on eSIM). It'd be terrible to buy the phone for dual sim purposes, then find out I'm caught in a crack :D
So...having recently moved to a new (e-SIM capable) iPhone Xs Max, I have to say, I am also very much interested in when/how the whole move will happen with 2D.
Out of interest, how hard is it for the mobile providers to enable this? I assume it's quite difficult or else they all would've jumped in boots and all by now.
Ditto.... and the next question will be can we have it on the Apple Watch too please?
Think I will have the same problem. Sure would be nice to set up a personal 2d plan on eSIM.
Right, casting Necropost again (better that than a new thread on the same subject). iPhone 11 and its ilk is coming out, so thought it was a good time to enquire again (that and it's been two months). While Spark does have eSIM for personal plans, it still seems to be unsupported (officially) for Business Accounts, so the race is still on between the providers I use!
Any word on 2degrees implementation? It has after all been listed in the blurb for XR sales on the website for a year now (I am assuming here that 2degree's choice not to omit that bit of apple provided blurb indicates they intended to release it in 2019 as the blurb said).
Cru :)
tardtasticx: Here’s me getting all excited when this thread showed up thinking there was an update on this lol
Sorry you two xD
At least it's not just me sitting here going all nerd-crazy
