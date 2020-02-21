Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2 Degrees Call Diversion for Voicemail to Email
mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


#267980 21-Feb-2020 15:34
Hi guys - Literally just switched to 2 Degrees mobile from VF - So far smooth running and a happy customer.

 

One thing that bugs me with traditional voicemail is I often ring people back without checking the voicemail if I'm on the phone when I ring. Then eventually you get a voicemail you DO want to hear you have to wade through all the others first.

 

What I did to fix this - I registered a free 2Talk account which has voicemail to email with a free 028 number.

 

I used **61*+64285555555# and **62*+64285555555#

 

And then any incoming calls I declined or ignored would go to 2talk and the voicemail would kick in which is then forwarded via email as a WAV file.

 

This has been brilliant as its so much easier to manage voicemail this way.

 

The problem I have is that I've done the same with 2 Degrees and I'm wondering if there is a difference in the divert codes/reasons?

 

Its working if I just leave it ringing (which is 95% of calls) but if I decline it by hitting power twice on my phone its going to 2 Degrees Mobile.

 

When I do a *#61# which displays the current settings its got

 

 

 

Voice Call Forwarding

 

When Unanswered

 

Forwards to +64285555555

 

 

 

Data Call Forwarding

 

When Unanswered

 

Disabled

 

 

 

Sync Data Circuit Call Forwarding

 

When Unanswered

 

Forwards to +64285555555                         (Don't think this one existed on VF - Is this Voice over Wifi?)

 

 

 

Anyone got any idea what Number I use for Declined calls? With Vodafone the notes I made were

61 Unanswered Calls
62 Out of Coverage or phone off
67 When Busy

Is this system universal or subject to Vendor customisation? I guess with 2 Degrees supporting Wifi calling when Voda don't thats right away additional call types etc.

At this point I'll leave it as is as I rarely decline calls - I tent to just tap volume down so it mutes the ringer and let it ring till it goes to voicemail.

On an aside why don't the various vendors offer a voicemail to Email service as its a heck of a lot easier for the client and potentially might be less load on the voicemail platform in general??? Although with vendors that charge for voicemail calls I guess its revenue loss if they forward to email.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8212 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425074 21-Feb-2020 15:42
Not sure of your phone (might have missed that bit), but I do all of that within settings of the phone app on Android phones. No codes to worry about.




Linux
11169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425085 21-Feb-2020 16:15
Use the divert menu in the phone as suggested above

mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2425095 21-Feb-2020 17:22
Its an Iphone 8 and doesn't appear to have to option - When I google about diversion with an iphone I find tutorials on doing it the way I always have.




Stu

Stu
Hammered
8212 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425097 21-Feb-2020 17:27
From memory, try *21* for all diversions. #21# to disable. It has been a while.




mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2425100 21-Feb-2020 17:34
Stu: From memory, try *21* for all diversions. #21# to disable. It has been a while.


I think that redirects ALL calls. I just was all unanswered calls.




Stu

Stu
Hammered
8212 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425102 21-Feb-2020 17:43
Probably. Like I said, it's been a while. Other than that, the numbers you've listed are all I can think of.




Stu

Stu
Hammered
8212 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425105 21-Feb-2020 17:50
A Google search of the following brings up a few links which may help.

Call forwarding, call waiting, and other call features on iPhone




mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2425283 22-Feb-2020 10:26
Stu: A Google search of the following brings up a few links which may help.

Call forwarding, call waiting, and other call features on iPhone

 

Already googled many many times. Everything points to 61 is for unanswered, 62 for phone off or out of coverage. 67 busy - No others mentioned. There is also talk of diversion/forwarding options showing under Phone settings but this must be mobile operator specific as I don't have it.

 

Somehow I have 61 and 62 on and they work like they should but if I double tap power to reject a call it goes to traditional 2 Degrees voicemail.

 

This is not really a deal breaker as the only time I reject a call is when someone calls and then calls and calls - I give them the hint that I'm busy by double tapping power to cut them off quicker but its strange that I can't find anything on this behaviour of call rejection when it comes to redirection.

It may well be it was the case on Vodafone too as I rarely use it and may just never had noticed. I'm really bad with voicemail and tend to just ring back missed calls when I'm available without even listening to the voice message.

This all brings me back to the fact its a shame in this day and age that Vendor voicemail doesn't have an option to forward messages to email - Its a pretty standard feature on most modern voicemail systems in terms of corporate VOIP platforms so I'm have thought it would be possible on the platforms that mobile operators use. Maybe its just that crazy human thing of assuming because "I" want it lots of people want it - I might just be odd.

 

I already like the 2 Degrees voicemail better than Vodafone's because it appears (Its there, just haven't actually tried it) to have the ability to record multiple messages and switch them - Great for going on holiday, have a holiday voicemail and switch to and from it rather than Vodafone's way of recording a temporary greeting every time you are away.

Its strange that Voicemail really hasn't evolved - VF did a system where you could have a real person answer and then the message was sent to you as an SMS but I found at the time too much information was lost in translation/confusion so it didn't really help - I was excited by the Visual Voicemail options the US operator who launched the iphone had (AT&T??? Can't remember) but that technology didn't seem to spread anywhere else. It just seems record and forward to email and forget could potentially put less "load" on storage requirements etc for a voicemail platform??




Linux
11169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425319 22-Feb-2020 11:15
@mobiusnz Customer controlled diverts CFU , CFB , CFNA , CFNR should always take priority over the OCCF which is controlled by the Operator (generally divert off to voicemail)

 

You should only be setting CFB , CFNA , CFNR

 

CFU should only be used if you don't want your phone to ring

 

If it's not working this way then something is up on the 2degrees side

 

Sync Data Circuit Call Forwarding is not related to Wi-Fi calling and you should not be setting a divert on this option

 

 

PhantomNVD
2619 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2425326 22-Feb-2020 11:33
Iphone’s also have a helpful ‘SMS reply’ that you can edit set to things like “I’m busy call back in 5” or “I’m busy and will call back later” etc.

Doesn’t help for landlines, but who has those anymore anyway :D

c0ld
234 posts

Master Geek


  #2426302 24-Feb-2020 13:54
mobiusnz:

 

I used **61*+64285555555# and **62*+64285555555#

 

 

 

 

For manually rejecting calls you need to add busy divert. Using your example above:

 

 

 

**67*+64285555555#

mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2426336 24-Feb-2020 14:31
c0ld:

 

For manually rejecting calls you need to add busy divert. Using your example above:

 

 

 

**67*+64285555555#

 

 

Thanks c0ld - I tried that and had before and it gave me an Error changing the setting - It did it again, I then ran it once more to get the exact error and its now worked. I hadn't been persistent with this one as at the time I thought "Busy, no I want call waiting" but obviously the term Busy doesn't refer to the old I'm on the phone engaged signal.

 

I can't test it right this minute as I'm on my own without another phone but someone will be back soon and I'll give it a go. That makes perfect sense now - It was just that Busy thing - I was looking for a Call Forward when Rejected. I should have known better as my notes I kept when I got it all working with Vodafone years ago included 67 and I should have known I wouldn't have put it in there if I didn't need it.

 

So just for people who find this thread the codes are

**61*+64215555555#
For forwarding when unanswered
##61# to turn it off

**62*+64215555555#
For forwarding when off or out of cell coverage
##62# to turn if off

**67*+64215555555#
For forwarding when busy - IE when you reject the call
##67# to turn it off

**21*+64215555555#
To forward ALL calls immediately - IE if you are going on leave and want all calls forwarded to a colleague or the office while you are away.
##21# to turn if off

*#XX# (Replace XX with the settings to check eg *#61# for unanswered) shows the current setting.

##002# Turns all forwarding Off (Haven't tried this one myself)

 

Generally I would think the only one you'd turn off is ##21# - The others I imagine you'd set them back to the default voicemail number if you were changing it but just for complete instructions.

I'm in no way an expert on this - Just something I found years ago when thinking of a better way to manage my voicemail which is something I'm dreadful at - Forwarding it to a free 028 2 Talk account with Voicemail to email setup is an easy way to do it.

The only other trap I've fallen in to is when going to the cook islands once I set all calls to divert forgetting that meant I'd pay for the minutes of all the people leaving me voice messages which added up a little - Not dramatic but when travelling overseas to a country that doesn't have an all you can eat roaming plan think about how you want to manage voicemail to minimise costs.

If anyone out there has something to add to this feel free to pitch in.




mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2429439 29-Feb-2020 20:43
c0ld:

 

mobiusnz:

 

I used **61*+64285555555# and **62*+64285555555#

 

 

 

 

For manually rejecting calls you need to add busy divert. Using your example above:

 

 

 

**67*+64285555555#

 

 

 

 

Thanks c0ld - 67 did it.




Aaroona
3191 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368367 28-Apr-2025 18:40
Now that it is 5 years on, how have you managed to keep the account active, given there are no outbound calls? 
have inbound calls been enough to keep the number active? or do 2talk not actively enforce the inactivity clause? 

