Hi guys - Literally just switched to 2 Degrees mobile from VF - So far smooth running and a happy customer.

One thing that bugs me with traditional voicemail is I often ring people back without checking the voicemail if I'm on the phone when I ring. Then eventually you get a voicemail you DO want to hear you have to wade through all the others first.

What I did to fix this - I registered a free 2Talk account which has voicemail to email with a free 028 number.

I used **61*+64285555555# and **62*+64285555555#

And then any incoming calls I declined or ignored would go to 2talk and the voicemail would kick in which is then forwarded via email as a WAV file.

This has been brilliant as its so much easier to manage voicemail this way.

The problem I have is that I've done the same with 2 Degrees and I'm wondering if there is a difference in the divert codes/reasons?

Its working if I just leave it ringing (which is 95% of calls) but if I decline it by hitting power twice on my phone its going to 2 Degrees Mobile.

When I do a *#61# which displays the current settings its got

Voice Call Forwarding

When Unanswered

Forwards to +64285555555

Data Call Forwarding

When Unanswered

Disabled

Sync Data Circuit Call Forwarding

When Unanswered

Forwards to +64285555555 (Don't think this one existed on VF - Is this Voice over Wifi?)

Anyone got any idea what Number I use for Declined calls? With Vodafone the notes I made were



61 Unanswered Calls

62 Out of Coverage or phone off

67 When Busy



Is this system universal or subject to Vendor customisation? I guess with 2 Degrees supporting Wifi calling when Voda don't thats right away additional call types etc.



At this point I'll leave it as is as I rarely decline calls - I tent to just tap volume down so it mutes the ringer and let it ring till it goes to voicemail.



On an aside why don't the various vendors offer a voicemail to Email service as its a heck of a lot easier for the client and potentially might be less load on the voicemail platform in general??? Although with vendors that charge for voicemail calls I guess its revenue loss if they forward to email.







