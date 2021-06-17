I'm trying to help a neighbor set up his new laptop and Broadband connection.

I've had his laptop online in my home, but I'm not getting connected at his location when I try to connect to his new Slingshot modem.

The first modem they sent wouldn't light the 'Internet' LED.

They sent another which did show the 'Internet light, and the laptop reported a connection, but neither his laptop or mine could browse.

Slingshot are now sending a third modem, but I feel there's something else wrong.

We don't have fibre in our town - is it possible that the modem isn't suitable?

Or needs some specific setting to make it work with regular broadband?

The model is marked 'VDSL/Fibre/Dual Band/AC 1600 Gigabit Gateway VoIP'.

You might ask why I haven't asked Slingshot about this. I have, many times, after many long waits for help.

There's nothing I would say in favor of this IP. I thought Spark was pretty slack but Slingshot makes them look Gold Star.

Apart from any other matters, they didn't even send him an ADSL filter, even though their Sales guy who signed him up, knew full well that he had no mobile phone - just a regular landline, and would therefore need a filter.

So, should this modem work on a non-fibre connection? Or is it just a matter of tuning? There was no included documentation that mentioned this.

Advice appreciated.