Because I have poor signal in my house, I rely on wifi calling which only 2Degrees provide to be able to make phone calls without the call dropping.

One person at 2Degrees have told me that wifi calling only works when *making* calls, another told me it works when receiving them as well. So I don't really know now!.



But anyway, as of a week or so ago, I cannot use wifi calling in the way I used to.



I used to turn on airplane mode when at home and that would force my phone to use wifi calling. I seemed to be able to make and receive calls just fine.



Now when I turn airplane mode on and try to make a call, I get an Apple dialogue saying "Please turn off airplane mode or enable a network connection to use wifi calling". Wifi is most definately working.



I've read many wifi calling trouble shooting guides and tried everything, but no dice. It seems so weird that it just stopped working.



Now, I can have someone right outside my house calling me when I have 3 bars and my phone won't even ring, and I also don't get any missed calls. People are often getting 'this number has been disconnected' message. (This is when airplane mode is OFF).



I'm also not getting calls when I am out and about, so I'm not sure it's a reception issue at all.



I recently moved to Spark, and then moved back again in a couple of days when I realised the reception was just as bad AND they didn't have wifi calling.

But since then, I've def been having a lot of people saying they can't get through to me (and I get no missed calls).



Does anyone have any ideas about what could be going on here? 2Degrees are looking into it but nothing helpful so far.



