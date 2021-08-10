Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Wifi calling no longer works - has something changed?
jaznz

#289071 10-Aug-2021 19:26
Because I have poor signal in my house, I rely on wifi calling which only 2Degrees provide to be able to make phone calls without the call dropping.
One person at 2Degrees have told me that wifi calling only works when *making* calls, another told me it works when receiving them as well. So I don't really know now!.

But anyway, as of a week or so ago, I cannot use wifi calling in the way I used to.

I used to turn on airplane mode when at home and that would force my phone to use wifi calling. I seemed to be able to make and receive calls just fine.

Now when I turn airplane mode on and try to make a call, I get an Apple dialogue saying "Please turn off airplane mode or enable a network connection to use wifi calling". Wifi is most definately working.

I've read many wifi calling trouble shooting guides and tried everything, but no dice. It seems so weird that it just stopped working.

Now, I can have someone right outside my house calling me when I have 3 bars and my phone won't even ring, and I also don't get any missed calls. People are often getting 'this number has been disconnected' message. (This is when airplane mode is OFF).

I'm also not getting calls when I am out and about, so I'm not sure it's a reception issue at all.

I recently moved to Spark, and then moved back again in a couple of days when I realised the reception was just as bad AND they didn't have wifi calling.
But since then, I've def been having a lot of people saying they can't get through to me (and I get no missed calls). 

Does anyone have any ideas about what could be going on here? 2Degrees are looking into it but nothing helpful so far.

zocster
  #2758161 10-Aug-2021 19:28
What device? Model make?

 
 
 
 

jaznz

  #2758166 10-Aug-2021 19:41
iPhone 12 mini

Linux
  #2758167 10-Aug-2021 19:41
No issues with WiFi calling back here on home and work internet connection on my Samsung s20+

Have you tried your SIM card in another handset?



zocster
  #2758169 10-Aug-2021 19:43
got a S21 and iPhone SE2nd no issues... last time I had connection issues with Skinny I replaced sim card, they do get damaged. 

MrGadget
  #2758179 10-Aug-2021 20:11
How’s the Wi-Fi calling worked at all since you moved back to 2degrees from Spark?
It’s possible this may be some form of routing issue which may be a hangover from the change of providers. The fact that this doesn’t seem to be an issue with normal calling, suggests this may not be an issue.It is important to go through the basic troubleshooting steps first. One very obvious question is have you rebooted your phone recently, as this does seem to fix a number of issues?
Two calls from different networks get different results when trying to call you? Are you able to confirm if callers who get a disconnected message are all calling from, say the Spark network?

Linux
  #2758183 10-Aug-2021 20:16
Sounds like a provisioning issue not routing issue

Linux
  #2758185 10-Aug-2021 20:21
FYI Wifi calling carrys all services like your handset is attached to the cellular network!



jaznz

  #2758186 10-Aug-2021 20:21
Wifi working has worked since moving back from Spark, but stopped. 
Yes, have rebooted phone a couple of times.

Not sure if there are any patterns about people trying to call - it's hard because I just get emails from people I don't know saying they've been trying to call, or a couple of friends but not enough to see any patterns. Will pursue that tho, thanks.

To be clear, I very much DO have issues with normal calling.

At first, just reception problems at home, so wifi calling was essential.
Last few weeks (since moving back to 2Degrees from Spark), issues receiving calls - whether using wifi calling or not.
Now, wifi calling doesn't work meaning my problems with making and receiving calls are even worse.

Separate issues, but possibly related?

Kinda hard to explain because so many factors. 

Just need people to be able to call me and know I will receive the call or at least get a voicemail. Sometimes I see that someone called, sometimes there is no missed call notification. Can only work of what people tell me but have people send me screenshots proving the time they called, and I have no missed calls from them. They are getting 'this number has been disconnected' , or busy signal (even when I know I was not on the phone at the time) and no opportunity to leave voicemail.

Yes, I wonder if there is a routing issue at play since I moved back from Spark. 

Linux
  #2758187 10-Aug-2021 20:23
@SaltyNZ Do you know anyone that could take a look?

alasta
  #2758193 10-Aug-2021 20:35
Out of interest, why is it necessary to set your phone to airplane mode whenever you are home? I would have thought that the iPhone would preferentially use wifi calling whenever it is connected to a wifi network?

Linux
  #2758196 10-Aug-2021 20:39
alasta:

Out of interest, why is it necessary to set your phone to airplane mode whenever you are home? I would have thought that the iPhone would preferentially use wifi calling whenever it is connected to a wifi network?



100% correct

My WiFi calling Voice calls seamless hand over to VoLTE

alasta
  #2758202 10-Aug-2021 20:50
That makes me wonder if frequently toggling airplane mode might be contributing to the problem?

MrGadget
  #2758212 10-Aug-2021 21:15
jaznz:

To be clear, I very much DO have issues with normal calling.

At first, just reception problems at home, so wifi calling was essential.
Last few weeks (since moving back to 2Degrees from Spark), issues receiving calls - whether using wifi calling or not.



Okay this is quite possibly a routing issue. If this is the case, calls from spark customers may be incorrectly routing and trying to deliver with in the Spark network rather than handing off to 2degrees.

If you can find out if it is Spark customers that are having issues contacting you this will help. If so give 2degrees a call and tell them that you’ve been having this issue since moving across from Spark and ask them to contact Spark and get them to check their routing.

Linux
  #2758213 10-Aug-2021 21:18
Have to agree if it is only calls from SparkNZ customers then 100% a routing issue

SaltyNZ
  #2758216 10-Aug-2021 21:26
Linux: @SaltyNZ Do you know anyone that could take a look?

 

 

 

Sorry, as I've said earlier I cannot comment in the 2D forum at the moment while all the IPO stuff is going on.




