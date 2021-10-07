I was an old Snap customer from years ago and was very happy about their services. However, recently I have switched from Orcon back to 2degrees and my nightmares have started...I have been having serious "ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE" issues as soon as I got connected on day 1.

ALL my devices (except for laptops or desktop PC), including PS5, mobile phones, iPads have internet connection issues.

Symptoms:

1> Apps/games on mobile phones/iPad/PS5 cannot connect to the internet (wifi connection is fine, just no internet connection). Usually, on a mobile, I would turn on mobile data to get the app started then switch wifi back on to make it work (very annoying). There is nothing I can do for PS5 though.....I can only keep trying until it works, sometimes this can take 30 minutes.

2> Links I click in phone browsers (e.g. Google search results) or Apps (e.g. an external link I click in Twitter or Instagram) would return "ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE" error. After a few attempts sometimes it would load...

Environment:

a> My network environment has not changed at all. I first used the old Fritz!Box 7490 I got from Snap with exactly the same settings except for the ISP/login details. Since the issue, I have asked 2degrees to supply their new 7590 model - unfortunately, it has not made any change. Because the same 7490 router worked perfectly well with Orcon and the 7590 router was brand new - faulty routers can be ruled out there.

b> I have tried using all sorts of different DNS servers including using the "assigned by ISP" option - no change.

c> Websites can be loaded normally on mobile network. - I can also rule out external website issue.

d> after continuous attempts usually the websites would eventually load.

I have contacted 2degees technical helpdesk but the "help" I got was extremely disappointing. The helpdesk guy I spoke to was not helpful at all and very impatient. He made arrogant remarks like "we are not your PS5 tech support, it is not our problem your PS5 cannot connect to the internet". The only suggestion he gave me is to do a "tracert" test on the websites I experienced with and see where the connection breaks down. However NONE of the websites I tried to click would actually fail a tracert test, as they would eventually work, plus I never have issues with these urls if I try to open them on my PC.

Any insights or help on how to fix this annoying problem for me would be much appreciated!! Any special settings I need to do in the router?