HELP Plz! 2degrees fibre "ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE" issue
hungugu

48 posts

Geek


#289902 7-Oct-2021 12:11
I was an old Snap customer from years ago and was very happy about their services. However, recently I have switched from Orcon back to 2degrees and my nightmares have started...I have been having serious "ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE" issues as soon as I got connected on day 1.

 

ALL my devices (except for laptops or desktop PC), including PS5, mobile phones, iPads have internet connection issues. 

 

 

 

Symptoms:

 

1> Apps/games on mobile phones/iPad/PS5 cannot connect to the internet (wifi connection is fine, just no internet connection). Usually, on a mobile, I would turn on mobile data to get the app started then switch wifi back on to make it work (very annoying). There is nothing I can do for PS5 though.....I can only keep trying until it works, sometimes this can take 30 minutes.

 

2> Links I click in phone browsers (e.g. Google search results) or Apps (e.g. an external link I click in Twitter or Instagram) would return "ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE" error. After a few attempts sometimes it would load...

 

 

 

Environment:

 

a> My network environment has not changed at all. I first used the old Fritz!Box 7490 I got from Snap with exactly the same settings except for the ISP/login details. Since the issue, I have asked 2degrees to supply their new 7590 model - unfortunately, it has not made any change. Because the same 7490 router worked perfectly well with Orcon and the 7590 router was brand new - faulty routers can be ruled out there.

 

 

 

b> I have tried using all sorts of different DNS servers including using the "assigned by ISP" option - no change.

 

 

 

c> Websites can be loaded normally on mobile network. - I can also rule out external website issue.

 

 

 

d> after continuous attempts usually the websites would eventually load.

 

 

 

I have contacted 2degees technical helpdesk but the "help" I got was extremely disappointing. The helpdesk guy I spoke to was not helpful at all and very impatient. He made arrogant remarks like "we are not your PS5 tech support, it is not our problem your PS5 cannot connect to the internet". The only suggestion he gave me is to do a "tracert" test on the websites I experienced with and  see where the connection breaks down. However NONE of the websites I tried to click would actually fail a tracert test, as they would eventually work, plus I never have issues with these urls if I try to open them on my PC. 

 

 

 

 

 

Any insights or help on how to fix this annoying problem for me would be much appreciated!! Any special settings I need to do in the router?

 1 | 2
ssamjh
215 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2791155 7-Oct-2021 12:13
Do you have a static IP address?

If you do call up and have it changed. Sometimes you get a faulty IP.




hungugu

48 posts

Geek


  #2791159 7-Oct-2021 12:16
ssamjh: Do you have a static IP address?

If you do call up and have it changed. Sometimes you get a faulty IP.

 

 

 

no - I don't have a static IP...:(

 

 

 

 

ssamjh
215 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2791165 7-Oct-2021 12:23
What about your router settings. Confirmed they all match these? They should but it can't hurt to double check.

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11308 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2791173 7-Oct-2021 12:32
It sounds like you’re not using either the 2degrees supplied Fritz!Box or their DNS servers to me…

Get their router and your problems should go away. There really isn’t any reason for your average user to use anything but.




RunningMan
7335 posts

Uber Geek


  #2791213 7-Oct-2021 13:47
Tried disabling IPv6?

hungugu

48 posts

Geek


  #2791214 7-Oct-2021 13:48
michaelmurfy: It sounds like you’re not using either the 2degrees supplied Fritz!Box or their DNS servers to me…

Get their router and your problems should go away. There really isn’t any reason for your average user to use anything but.

 

 

 

No it wouldn't go away...

 

 

 

In fact I am using 2deegrees supplied routers - both the Fritz!box 7490 and 7590, though the 7490 was supplied by Snap from ages ago and the 7590 is brand new supplied by 2degrees as I mentioned in the post.

 

 

 

 

yitz
1764 posts

Uber Geek


  #2791242 7-Oct-2021 14:04
ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE sounds like a DoH issue maybe they are having issues with their IPv6 routing to Google Public DNS or other provider.

 

Also the type of error you'd get when your traffic is getting mangled behind a captive portal.



ssamjh
215 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2791248 7-Oct-2021 14:13
I just had a thought, do you have anything else on the network that could be trying to "act" like a router? Try testing with only one device on WiFi and nothing on ethernet.




hungugu

48 posts

Geek


  #2791258 7-Oct-2021 14:32
ssamjh:

 

I just had a thought, do you have anything else on the network that could be trying to "act" like a router? Try testing with only one device on WiFi and nothing on ethernet.

 

 

 

 

I do have other devices but all testing was done when directly connected to the router, PS5 was also connected to the router's wifi (they are right next to each other).

 

 

 

The only change in the environment was the change of ISP - on day 1 after the switch I didn't even change the router. :D

 

 

 

 

hungugu

48 posts

Geek


  #2791259 7-Oct-2021 14:33
RunningMan:

 

Tried disabling IPv6?

 

 

 

 

Thanks - will definitely give this one a try! cheers.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11308 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2791271 7-Oct-2021 14:49
hungugu:

 

In fact I am using 2deegrees supplied routers - both the Fritz!box 7490 and 7590, though the 7490 was supplied by Snap from ages ago and the 7590 is brand new supplied by 2degrees as I mentioned in the post.

 

My apologies, I missed this.

 

In that case have you tried a factory reset of your router? Use the 7590 also (and only the 7590, don't have both connected). What you're describing is a DNS resolution issue so it is important also to ensure you're using 2degrees DNS servers and DHCP across your network. There is also a chance there is something on your network interfering so all testing should be done on a "trusted good device" only for the start if it is a repeatable issue.




hungugu

48 posts

Geek


  #2791290 7-Oct-2021 14:56
michaelmurfy:

 

hungugu:

 

In fact I am using 2deegrees supplied routers - both the Fritz!box 7490 and 7590, though the 7490 was supplied by Snap from ages ago and the 7590 is brand new supplied by 2degrees as I mentioned in the post.

 

My apologies, I missed this.

 

In that case have you tried a factory reset of your router? Use the 7590 also (and only the 7590, don't have both connected). What you're describing is a DNS resolution issue so it is important also to ensure you're using 2degrees DNS servers and DHCP across your network. There is also a chance there is something on your network interfering so all testing should be done on a "trusted good device" only for the start if it is a repeatable issue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(sorry my mentioning of Snap may be confusing - Snap was an ISP that 2degrees acquired when they decided to get into the internet market)

 

 

 

Never tried connecting both at the same time...

 

 

 

1> tried factory resets on both routers even before I called them.

 

2> tried all DNS options I can find (ISP assigned, google, etc)

 

3> no change of devices or network environment before or after the switch. all hardware stay the same. The only change was change of ISP so it would be very unlikely other devices could suddenly start to interference with the network?

ssamjh
215 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2791299 7-Oct-2021 15:26
Just spit balling here, another thought.

Have you checked MTU settings, it can also be an explanation of "weird stuff".




duffles
91 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2791348 7-Oct-2021 16:47
Hey mate,
Do you have any wireless access points or switches on your network? Seems like your devices are connecting back to your Fritz but don't have any way to contact the internet.

 

I find it strange that you're getting the same issue with your 7490 and 7590, especially after a factory reset. If it were a wider issue, I suspect we would've heard about it from multiple GZers by now.

 

I'd have to agree with michaelmurfy, this sounds like a local DNS issue.

 

yitz
1764 posts

Uber Geek


  #2791386 7-Oct-2021 17:33
There's this recent thread with poster @mrdrifter also on 2degrees and Fritzbox getting the same Chromium (ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE, -109) error message intermittently:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=288672&page_no=1#2772578 

 

Chromium documentation states:

 

"ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE": The IP address is unreachable.  This usually means that there is no route to the specified host or network.

 

I'm not familiar with Chromium internals.

