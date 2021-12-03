Hi there

I'm with Orcon on a fibre plan and the supplied router is a NetComm Wireless NF18ACV.NC.Vocus-R6B043.EN.

I would like to host a publicly accessible web site from a machine that sits on my internal network behind the Orcon router.

I need to ability to forward outside requests on port 80 to my internal machine, however when I attempt to set up the forwarding of port 80 I receive the error message of: this port 80 is used to the Broadband Router HTTP server, Please choose other port.

"Web Server (HTTP)" is even listed in it's dropdown of pre-configured options!

Does any know of a solution for this problem?

Thanking you in advance

Jon

Router info:

Router error message, forwarding port 80