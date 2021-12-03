Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Orcon NF18ACV not able to forward port 80
jonlittle

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290775 3-Dec-2021 13:51
Send private message

Hi there

 

 

 

I'm with Orcon on a fibre plan and the supplied router is a NetComm Wireless NF18ACV.NC.Vocus-R6B043.EN.

 

I would like to host a publicly accessible web site from a machine that sits on my internal network behind the Orcon router.

 

I need to ability to forward outside requests on port 80 to my internal machine, however when I attempt to set up the forwarding of port 80 I receive the error message of: this port 80 is used to the Broadband Router HTTP server, Please choose other port.

 

"Web Server (HTTP)" is even listed in it's dropdown of pre-configured options!

 

Does any know of a solution for this problem?

 

 

 

Thanking you in advance

 

 

 

Jon

 

 

 

Router info:

 

 

 

 

Router error message, forwarding port 80

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
MaxineN
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2823779 3-Dec-2021 14:07
Send private message

You need to move the admin page port to another port to use port 80.

The better way to do this is enable HTTPS and sit your web server against a let's encrypt SSL cert and use 443 instead.

Unless you absolutely need 80. You can change the web admin port in remote access in the admin page and move it to another port (like 8080)




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

bameron
303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2823788 3-Dec-2021 14:16
Send private message

Edit: Read original post properly (whoops) and this might actually not be the specific problem you're having - worth checking though if you're trying to host a web server. Sorry!

 

Check your port filtering settings in My Orcon - 80 is blocked at the network level, I suspect that's your issue

 

https://help.orcon.net.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360005168154-Port-filtering-in-My-Orcon

jonlittle

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2823790 3-Dec-2021 14:19
Send private message

MaxineN: You need to move the admin page port to another port to use port 80.

The better way to do this is enable HTTPS and sit your web server against a let's encrypt SSL cert and use 443 instead.

Unless you absolutely need 80. You can change the web admin port in remote access in the admin page and move it to another port (like 8080)

 

 

 

Thank you so much!! I did not even see the "Services Control" sub-page.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 