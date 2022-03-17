Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Stuff fibre merged into slingshot
MaxineN

1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#295268 17-Mar-2022 17:40
Send private message quote this post

https://stuff-fibre.co.nz/

If you're still a customer. You can still access your account but new sign ups will be through the slingshot brand.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
xlinknz
1052 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2887819 17-Mar-2022 18:07
Send private message quote this post

Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2887832 17-Mar-2022 18:46
Send private message quote this post

xlinknz: Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?


Have you thought about asking slingshot?

xlinknz
1052 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2887834 17-Mar-2022 18:52
Send private message quote this post

Linux:
xlinknz: Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?


Have you thought about asking slingshot?

 

I've asked my existing ISP Stuff-Fibre and awaiting an answer. The communication from stuff-fibre advised to contact them with questions until 21st April

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



MaxineN

1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2887835 17-Mar-2022 18:54
Send private message quote this post

xlinknz: Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?

 

 

 

It's still Vocus so yes they do IPv6.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

deadlyllama
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2887836 17-Mar-2022 18:57
Send private message quote this post

Existing customers are being migrated to the Slingshot brand too. Just got an email:

Hi Donald,

We’re excited to announce that Stuff Fibre is merging with award-winning telco Slingshot!

This means your Stuff Fibre services will move to Slingshot and your Stuff Fibre account will close on 26 April 2022.

Why Slingshot?
We know you’ve put your trust in us as your internet provider, so it’s really important to us that your next provider shares our values of delivering a better, simpler internet experience to Kiwis.

Slingshot easily fits the bill. They’ve been in the game since 2001, fighting to give Kiwis simple to use broadband for the whole household backed by awesome local service. They’ve nailed it, having won a stack of awards for their service and support over the years. We’re certain you’ll love what they have to offer.

What you need to know
Your Stuff Fibre services at THE SECRET TREE HOUSE , KARORI, WELLINGTON will be moved to Slingshot on 26 April 2022, and you’ll get your first Slingshot bill for these services on 23 May 2022.
Slingshot will send you an email with your new account number once the move is complete.
Your price will stay the same.
There will be no broadband downtime during the switch and you can keep using your current modem.
If you have our Boost add-on, this will be billed as part of your broadband plan, not charged for separately.
Your primary credit card information will be securely transferred to your new Slingshot account. Other cards stored on your Stuff Fibre account will not be moved.
Your static IP address will stay the same.
You’ll be able to sign in to My Slingshot, Slingshot’s online customer portal, using the same login method you use for Stuff Fibre, including Facebook Login.
If you have any questions, you can get in touch with us through our usual channels until 26 April 2022. After 26 April 2022, the Slingshot team will be ready to help!

Thanks from the Stuff Fibre team
We want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you for choosing Stuff Fibre. We’re incredibly proud to have been able to deliver a better, simpler internet experience to Kiwis since 2016 – we couldn’t have done it with you!

Cheers,

The Stuff Fibre team

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2887851 17-Mar-2022 19:29
Send private message quote this post

its all the same Vocus network the dealt with the big change when they migrated from Devoli

Very much doubt you will lose your ipv6 and as pointed out static IPs will stay the same

quickymart
8678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2887905 17-Mar-2022 21:28
Send private message quote this post

So what brands will be left, apart from Slingshot? Orcon? Sorry I'm a bit behind the 8-ball here.



psychrn
1521 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2887932 18-Mar-2022 00:01
Send private message quote this post

Orcon and 2 degrees is merging as well




GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2888010 18-Mar-2022 09:10
Send private message quote this post

IMHO I see Orcon Group (as Vocus in NZ is sold) will be the business/wholesale/government brand and 2degrees (or slingshot) will be the retail brand

 

stuff/slingshot (or 2degrees)/flip etc will go

 

I think Vocus also has to pay royalties to stuff for the use of the Stuff name and Stuff Logo? (correct me if I am wrong) or they may have been able to use it for a "period of time" and that has now come to an end

 

 

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888035 18-Mar-2022 10:15
Send private message quote this post

xlinknz: Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?

 

 

 

Yes, Slingshot has supported IPV6 for some time now

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888039 18-Mar-2022 10:19
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

IMHO I see Orcon Group (as Vocus in NZ is sold) will be the business/wholesale/government brand and 2degrees (or slingshot) will be the retail brand

 

 

Just to clear this up, Vocus Group Ltd became Orcon Group Limit when it was about to be IPO'ed.

 

 

 

It has since stopped its IPO when MIRA bought Vocus Group (the entire of Vocus not just NZ), which has since purchased 2Degrees. The new NZ entity will be branded 2Degrees  rather than Orcon Group.

 

2Degrees is the parent company brand with all the subbrands underneath (Vocus, Slingshot, FLip, 2degrees etc)

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2888058 18-Mar-2022 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Sounddude:

 

Just to clear this up, Vocus Group Ltd became Orcon Group Limit when it was about to be IPO'ed.

 

It has since stopped its IPO when MIRA bought Vocus Group (the entire of Vocus not just NZ), which has since purchased 2Degrees. The new NZ entity will be branded 2Degrees  rather than Orcon Group.

 

2Degrees is the parent company brand with all the subbrands underneath (Vocus, Slingshot, FLip, 2degrees etc)

 

 

Thanks for that, makes sense - will you keep so many brands in the same space?

 

 

Hasselhoffia
14 posts

Geek


  #2891470 24-Mar-2022 16:38
Send private message quote this post

Anyone currently on Stuff Fibre might want to think about cancelling before their migration date and moving to a new ISP to take advantage of new customer offers (e.g. Skinny will do you 4 months free on a new 12 month contract).

 

 

 

From the Stuff Fibre 'We're merging with Slingshot' email:

 

"We think you’ll really enjoy being with Slingshot, but if you don’t agree to this change you may cancel your Stuff Fibre services before the date we move your services to Slingshot. If your Stuff Fibre services are under contract and you cancel before the date we move your services to Slingshot, we will waive any applicable early termination fees."

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2891481 24-Mar-2022 17:00
Send private message quote this post

Why Move?

 

Both are Vocus ISPs with fantastic service and reliability - unless its about scoring freebees

 

 

 

 

mathewatm
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2894450 31-Mar-2022 01:22
Send private message quote this post

Hmm so I'm on stuff now - on an open term.
I wonder if I can cancel and move to Slingshot (before the merger) to a 12month contract to score the 3months off?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 