https://stuff-fibre.co.nz/
If you're still a customer. You can still access your account but new sign ups will be through the slingshot brand.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
xlinknz: Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?
Linux:xlinknz: Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?
Have you thought about asking slingshot?
I've asked my existing ISP Stuff-Fibre and awaiting an answer. The communication from stuff-fibre advised to contact them with questions until 21st April
xlinknz: Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?
It's still Vocus so yes they do IPv6.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
its all the same Vocus network the dealt with the big change when they migrated from Devoli
Very much doubt you will lose your ipv6 and as pointed out static IPs will stay the same
So what brands will be left, apart from Slingshot? Orcon? Sorry I'm a bit behind the 8-ball here.
Orcon and 2 degrees is merging as well
GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet
IMHO I see Orcon Group (as Vocus in NZ is sold) will be the business/wholesale/government brand and 2degrees (or slingshot) will be the retail brand
stuff/slingshot (or 2degrees)/flip etc will go
I think Vocus also has to pay royalties to stuff for the use of the Stuff name and Stuff Logo? (correct me if I am wrong) or they may have been able to use it for a "period of time" and that has now come to an end
xlinknz: Will I still have IPv6 after the merger and migration of my account?
Yes, Slingshot has supported IPV6 for some time now
nztim:
IMHO I see Orcon Group (as Vocus in NZ is sold) will be the business/wholesale/government brand and 2degrees (or slingshot) will be the retail brand
Just to clear this up, Vocus Group Ltd became Orcon Group Limit when it was about to be IPO'ed.
It has since stopped its IPO when MIRA bought Vocus Group (the entire of Vocus not just NZ), which has since purchased 2Degrees. The new NZ entity will be branded 2Degrees rather than Orcon Group.
2Degrees is the parent company brand with all the subbrands underneath (Vocus, Slingshot, FLip, 2degrees etc)
Sounddude:
Just to clear this up, Vocus Group Ltd became Orcon Group Limit when it was about to be IPO'ed.
It has since stopped its IPO when MIRA bought Vocus Group (the entire of Vocus not just NZ), which has since purchased 2Degrees. The new NZ entity will be branded 2Degrees rather than Orcon Group.
2Degrees is the parent company brand with all the subbrands underneath (Vocus, Slingshot, FLip, 2degrees etc)
Thanks for that, makes sense - will you keep so many brands in the same space?
Anyone currently on Stuff Fibre might want to think about cancelling before their migration date and moving to a new ISP to take advantage of new customer offers (e.g. Skinny will do you 4 months free on a new 12 month contract).
From the Stuff Fibre 'We're merging with Slingshot' email:
"We think you’ll really enjoy being with Slingshot, but if you don’t agree to this change you may cancel your Stuff Fibre services before the date we move your services to Slingshot. If your Stuff Fibre services are under contract and you cancel before the date we move your services to Slingshot, we will waive any applicable early termination fees."
Why Move?
Both are Vocus ISPs with fantastic service and reliability - unless its about scoring freebees
Hmm so I'm on stuff now - on an open term.
I wonder if I can cancel and move to Slingshot (before the merger) to a 12month contract to score the 3months off?