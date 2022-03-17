

Existing customers are being migrated to the Slingshot brand too. Just got an email:



Hi Donald,



We’re excited to announce that Stuff Fibre is merging with award-winning telco Slingshot!



This means your Stuff Fibre services will move to Slingshot and your Stuff Fibre account will close on 26 April 2022.



Why Slingshot?

We know you’ve put your trust in us as your internet provider, so it’s really important to us that your next provider shares our values of delivering a better, simpler internet experience to Kiwis.



Slingshot easily fits the bill. They’ve been in the game since 2001, fighting to give Kiwis simple to use broadband for the whole household backed by awesome local service. They’ve nailed it, having won a stack of awards for their service and support over the years. We’re certain you’ll love what they have to offer.



What you need to know

Your Stuff Fibre services at THE SECRET TREE HOUSE , KARORI, WELLINGTON will be moved to Slingshot on 26 April 2022, and you’ll get your first Slingshot bill for these services on 23 May 2022.

Slingshot will send you an email with your new account number once the move is complete.

Your price will stay the same.

There will be no broadband downtime during the switch and you can keep using your current modem.

If you have our Boost add-on, this will be billed as part of your broadband plan, not charged for separately.

Your primary credit card information will be securely transferred to your new Slingshot account. Other cards stored on your Stuff Fibre account will not be moved.

Your static IP address will stay the same.

You’ll be able to sign in to My Slingshot, Slingshot’s online customer portal, using the same login method you use for Stuff Fibre, including Facebook Login.

If you have any questions, you can get in touch with us through our usual channels until 26 April 2022. After 26 April 2022, the Slingshot team will be ready to help!



Thanks from the Stuff Fibre team

We want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you for choosing Stuff Fibre. We’re incredibly proud to have been able to deliver a better, simpler internet experience to Kiwis since 2016 – we couldn’t have done it with you!



Cheers,



The Stuff Fibre team