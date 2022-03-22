Gurezaemon

Not sure this is a good thing....

We’re excited to announce that Stuff Fibre is merging with award-winning telco Slingshot!

This means your Stuff Fibre services will move to Slingshot and your Stuff Fibre account will close on 29 April 2022.

Why Slingshot?

We know you’ve put your trust in us as your internet provider, so it’s really important to us that your next provider shares our values of delivering a better, simpler internet experience to Kiwis.

Same first-class network

We use the same network as Slingshot, the network your home broadband is on right now, so the quality of your connection will be as good as it is with Stuff Fibre.



Kiwi support

Slingshot’s support team is 100% New Zealand-based, so you know you can get help from someone local when you need it.



Same plan, same price

You’ll keep the same broadband plan and you won’t pay a cent more than you do today.



They're award-winning

Slingshot have won a stack of awards over the years, including the broadband People’s Choice four times in the last five years. The only other internet provider to win that award is, you guessed it, Stuff Fibre – so you couldn’t be in better hands.