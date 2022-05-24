There are so many things that can go wrong. First make sure the TV is updated. Mother-in-law's Sony Android TV was having a hard time connecting and staying connected to WiFi. It received an updated (after almost 18 months with nothing) and suddenly the issue disappeared.

If it doesn't work check your WiFi settings. Perhaps too much interference in your area (use a mobile app to check for this).

Does the router use beam-forming or band steering? Perhaps the TV only connects to one specific SSID/MAC combination and having band steering causes it to connect/disconnect instead of roam between AP?

Factory reset the TV and setup again. Forget the network and use WPS. Create a guest network in 2.4 GHz only and connect the TV to it.

Or you could connect using an ethernet cable.