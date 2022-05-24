I have moved to Slingshot, but I am using Skinny Arcadyan router. My laptop and phone are working fine, but my TV keeps disconnecting. Video below. Can anybody help me with how to solve this issue?
Run a cable, works 100% every time.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
There are so many things that can go wrong. First make sure the TV is updated. Mother-in-law's Sony Android TV was having a hard time connecting and staying connected to WiFi. It received an updated (after almost 18 months with nothing) and suddenly the issue disappeared.
If it doesn't work check your WiFi settings. Perhaps too much interference in your area (use a mobile app to check for this).
Does the router use beam-forming or band steering? Perhaps the TV only connects to one specific SSID/MAC combination and having band steering causes it to connect/disconnect instead of roam between AP?
Factory reset the TV and setup again. Forget the network and use WPS. Create a guest network in 2.4 GHz only and connect the TV to it.
Or you could connect using an ethernet cable.
senz:
Thanks for the replies. It is working now.
I haven't done anything, it is working without any problems in the morning, I have made a complaint, probably they should have done something because the router was working previous day with other provider.
senz:
Who should have done something?? The wifi is your responsibility.
senz:
senz:
I haven't done anything
Um...
So you have had this problem for ages now, with different ISPs. I think it's well established is not the ISP.
You also said now it's working. If it starts doing it again, go back to my first reply and follow all the steps.
I am locking this thread now.
