Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Wifi Disconnecting on my TV
#296140 24-May-2022 18:56
I have moved to Slingshot, but I am using Skinny Arcadyan router. My laptop and phone are working fine, but my TV keeps disconnecting. Video below. Can anybody help me with how to solve this issue?

 

 

 

https://youtube.com/shorts/TyodkPoyL4c 

  #2918120 24-May-2022 19:05
Run a cable, works 100% every time.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

  #2918153 24-May-2022 21:00
There are so many things that can go wrong. First make sure the TV is updated. Mother-in-law's Sony Android TV was having a hard time connecting and staying connected to WiFi. It received an updated (after almost 18 months with nothing) and suddenly the issue disappeared.

 

If it doesn't work check your WiFi settings. Perhaps too much interference in your area (use a mobile app to check for this). 

 

Does the router use beam-forming or band steering? Perhaps the TV only connects to one specific SSID/MAC combination and having band steering causes it to connect/disconnect instead of roam between AP?

 

Factory reset the TV and setup again. Forget the network and use WPS. Create a guest network in 2.4 GHz only and connect the TV to it.

 

Or you could connect using an ethernet cable.




  #2918156 24-May-2022 21:07
@senz Is the TV close to the router? If Yes then use Ethernet cable



  #2918303 25-May-2022 11:48
Thanks for the replies. It is working now.

  #2918304 25-May-2022 11:54
senz:

Thanks for the replies. It is working now.



So what did you do?

  #2918341 25-May-2022 13:53
I haven't done anything, it is working without any problems in the morning, I have made a complaint, probably they should have done something because the router was working previous day with other provider.

  #2918344 25-May-2022 13:56
senz:

 

I haven't done anything, it is working without any problems in the morning, I have made a complaint, probably they should have done something because the router was working previous day with other provider.

 

 

Who should have done something?? The wifi is your responsibility.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



  #2918403 25-May-2022 14:18
senz:

I haven't done anything, it is working without any problems in the morning, I have made a complaint, probably they should have done something because the router was working previous day with other provider.



@senz Sorry you made a complaint to who?

Please don't tell me Slingshot

  #2918417 25-May-2022 14:36
senz:

 

I haven't done anything

 

 

Um...

  #2918431 25-May-2022 15:37
quickymart:

 

Um...

 

 

De Ja vu?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=284631 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=285847&page_no=1#2713639 

  #2918434 25-May-2022 15:50
So you have had this problem for ages now, with different ISPs. I think it's well established is not the ISP.

 

You also said now it's working. If it starts doing it again, go back to my first reply and follow all the steps.

 

I am locking this thread now.




