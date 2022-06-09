empacher48



In the email it should say “attached is your bill for this month for account number xxxxx”

Does the account number in the body of the email match the account number in the attached bill?



If so I’d be thinking that somehow you’re contact details or email have been added as this persons billing details.



Also, is your email address listed under the name and address on the PDF of the bill, or is it different email? If the same as yours, then further points to the above.

Care will need to fix that.