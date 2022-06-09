empacher48

Anyone else receive an email bill today from 2degrees, but attached was someone else’s bill?
The one I received is for what I assume (after reading it) is for a family from Henderson, who make my phone bills look pretty pathetic.
Luckily I’m not the type of person to use their names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses for nefarious purposes…
But if anyone has received my bill today, could you forward it on, as the 2degrees help desk don’t seem to believe me that I have someone else’s bill.