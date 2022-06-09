Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Email bill from 2degrees with someone else’s bill.
empacher48

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296341 9-Jun-2022 17:13
Anyone else receive an email bill today from 2degrees, but attached was someone else’s bill?

The one I received is for what I assume (after reading it) is for a family from Henderson, who make my phone bills look pretty pathetic.

Luckily I’m not the type of person to use their names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses for nefarious purposes…

But if anyone has received my bill today, could you forward it on, as the 2degrees help desk don’t seem to believe me that I have someone else’s bill.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73815 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924393 9-Jun-2022 17:14
Was it an automated email, or from someone? Could it be that the account owner asked for a copy of the bill and someone sent that by mistake to your email?




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

empacher48

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2924397 9-Jun-2022 17:18
freitasm:

Was it an automated email, or from someone? Could it be that the account owner asked for a copy of the bill and someone sent that by mistake to your email?



Fully automated email. I received a text as I received the email telling me my bill had been emailed. I looked at the email and found another persons bill.

My bill was due to be received so the actual text and email was expected.

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924417 9-Jun-2022 17:57
@SaltyNZ You seen this thread?



SaltyNZ
6164 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924419 9-Jun-2022 18:00
I've not heard anything about that internally, which I assume I would if anyone knew about it. If you want to DM me your details and attach a copy of the bill you received I will make sure the right people see it.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

SaltyNZ
6164 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924420 9-Jun-2022 18:01
On a related note I think I may have to resubscribe to watch this forum now it's been merged...




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

tardtasticx
3032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924422 9-Jun-2022 18:03
In the email it should say “attached is your bill for this month for account number xxxxx”
Does the account number in the body of the email match the account number in the attached bill?

If so I’d be thinking that somehow you’re contact details or email have been added as this persons billing details.

Also, is your email address listed under the name and address on the PDF of the bill, or is it different email? If the same as yours, then further points to the above.
Care will need to fix that.

empacher48

294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2924424 9-Jun-2022 18:07
tardtasticx: In the email it should say “attached is your bill for this month for account number xxxxx”
Does the account number in the body of the email match the account number in the attached bill?

If so I’d be thinking that somehow you’re contact details or email have been added as this persons billing details.

Also, is your email address listed under the name and address on the PDF of the bill, or is it different email? If the same as yours, then further points to the above.
Care will need to fix that.


The email doesn’t have my account number on it anywhere, but was sent to my email address.

The actual bill I received has the other person’s account number, name, address, phone number, email address and also the names, email addresses and numbers for every member of their shared plan.



SaltyNZ
6164 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924428 9-Jun-2022 18:26
OK, the right people are on the case. We will get back with an update soon.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

