ronw

1197 posts

Uber Geek


#296357 10-Jun-2022 15:43
Just ran a speed test and was surprised  that Upload is approx the same as download, In the past Download and Upload have been quite different.
See pix below

 




Jase2985
11517 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924807 10-Jun-2022 15:56
wifi or ethernet?

liquidcore
134 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2924809 10-Jun-2022 15:56
Not enough information unfortunately - what router are you using and what are you testing over? WiFi or Ethernet?

cyril7
8708 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2924810 10-Jun-2022 15:57
Hi, measured how?, via WiFi or ethernet, that level of jitter aint good, also use a speedtest server on net to Orcon/Vocus rather than Chorus.

 

Cyril



ronw

1197 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924824 10-Jun-2022 16:05
Sorry, it's Orcon over Fibre and plugged straight into Router.  NF18ACV router. I just used Chorus for the speed test 




Jase2985
11517 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924825 10-Jun-2022 16:09
reboot the router and ont and see if it improves

 

 

ronw

1197 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924828 10-Jun-2022 16:11
OK tried Speedtest quite different

 

Here it is

 

 

 

 

 

 

cyril7:

 

Hi, measured how?, via WiFi or ethernet, that level of jitter aint good, also use a speedtest server on net to Orcon/Vocus rather than Chorus.

 

Cyril

 




Jase2985
11517 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924836 10-Jun-2022 16:18
nothing wrong then

 

 

 

always test to multiple sources



ronw

1197 posts

Uber Geek


  #2924837 10-Jun-2022 16:20
Thanks, will remember that




