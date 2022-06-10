Just ran a speed test and was surprised that Upload is approx the same as download, In the past Download and Upload have been quite different.
See pix below
wifi or ethernet?
Hi, measured how?, via WiFi or ethernet, that level of jitter aint good, also use a speedtest server on net to Orcon/Vocus rather than Chorus.
Cyril
Sorry, it's Orcon over Fibre and plugged straight into Router. NF18ACV router. I just used Chorus for the speed test
reboot the router and ont and see if it improves
OK tried Speedtest quite different
Here it is
cyril7:
Hi, measured how?, via WiFi or ethernet, that level of jitter aint good, also use a speedtest server on net to Orcon/Vocus rather than Chorus.
Cyril
nothing wrong then
always test to multiple sources
Thanks, will remember that
