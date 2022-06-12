Hi

Saturday morning abour 6 A.M. some idiot knocked out a power pole in Otatara, near Invercargill, Southland. Power went out across a wide area, which doesn't say much for the power network (but that is another subject...). My UPS died after about 3 hours, so no phone or internet.

Tried my 2 Degrees cellphone, but no service unless standing on one leg in the window. Signal still not strong enough for data, but was able to eventually send a text to my brother who lives a KM or so down the road. His cellphone was working perfectly as he is on Vodafone. His son is on Spark and seems it was fine also.

Didn't get power restored to about 2 PM, local 2 Degrees site came up a few hours after that. I guess it could have been an upstream provider problem, not a 2 Degrees cellsite problem...

Anyway, my question is how long should the average backup power supply for a cellsite last for?

Thanks

Peter.