2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Local power failure, 2 Degrees cellsite fell over after <3 hours
Beavis

#296377 12-Jun-2022 13:31
Hi

 

Saturday morning abour 6 A.M. some idiot knocked out a power pole in Otatara, near Invercargill, Southland. Power went out across a wide area, which doesn't say much for the power network (but that is another subject...). My UPS died after about 3 hours, so no phone or internet. 

 

Tried my 2 Degrees cellphone, but no service unless standing on one leg in the window. Signal still not strong enough for data, but was able to eventually send a text to my brother who lives a KM or so down the road. His cellphone was working perfectly as he is on Vodafone. His son is on Spark and seems it was fine also.

 

Didn't get power restored to about 2 PM, local 2 Degrees site came up a few hours after that. I guess it could have been an upstream provider problem, not a 2 Degrees cellsite problem...

 

Anyway, my question is how long should the average backup power supply for a cellsite last for?  

 

Thanks

 

Peter.

 

 

nztim
  #2925657 12-Jun-2022 13:41
Depends - if its a remote one it may just have a UPS, others are at exchange buildings which have a generator on site, there is no single answer as it varies site to site

