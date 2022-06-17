Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees secure login website unavailable again?
I clicked on a link ( https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/otl/login/ ) in a 2degrees email and received this message. This is the second time this week I've had trouble logging into the 2degrees website. Are others able to access this site?

 

The message says the AWS CloudFront CDN can't contact the 2degrees origin server.

 

Update: after ten mins I hit reload and it worked. Maybe 2degrees should look at the availability of the service in case it's something they need to fix.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full text

 

CloudFront attempted to establish a connection with the origin, but either the attempt failed or the origin closed the connection. We can't connect to the server for this app or website at this time. There might be too much traffic or a configuration error. Try again later, or contact the app or website owner.
If you provide content to customers through CloudFront, you can find steps to troubleshoot and help prevent this error by reviewing the CloudFront documentation.

 

Generated by cloudfront (CloudFront) Request ID: aQzAcBqrwvPwutE47xGsp5Sk3vCchR8rbmIB-A1I4VRO5W06r0LUnA==

I am not sure about that link but going to https://www.2degrees.nz/ and clicking on ACCOUNT sends me to https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/login and that works fine.

 

For security reasons I don't click links from emails anyway.

 

 




It started responding to me the third time I hit reload. It seems to be an ongoing problem, so I'll leave this here in case someone from 2degrees is interested.

 

The email with this link was expected and trusted, which is why I clicked it.

