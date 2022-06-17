I clicked on a link ( https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/otl/login/ ) in a 2degrees email and received this message. This is the second time this week I've had trouble logging into the 2degrees website. Are others able to access this site?

The message says the AWS CloudFront CDN can't contact the 2degrees origin server.

Update: after ten mins I hit reload and it worked. Maybe 2degrees should look at the availability of the service in case it's something they need to fix.

Full text

CloudFront attempted to establish a connection with the origin, but either the attempt failed or the origin closed the connection. We can't connect to the server for this app or website at this time. There might be too much traffic or a configuration error. Try again later, or contact the app or website owner.

If you provide content to customers through CloudFront, you can find steps to troubleshoot and help prevent this error by reviewing the CloudFront documentation.

Generated by cloudfront (CloudFront) Request ID: aQzAcBqrwvPwutE47xGsp5Sk3vCchR8rbmIB-A1I4VRO5W06r0LUnA==