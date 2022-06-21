Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees speed test
Jamie1990

#298489 21-Jun-2022 14:35
Hey,

 

i'm trying to figure out if my fiber speed is below par, i'm using a Fritzbox 7590 with 2degrees, and supposed to be on fastest connection with 2degrees ''ultimate unlimited'' last 2.5 years out of contract now

 

have done 2 speed tests within 5 min each other ''not hard wired through ethernet'' Laptop about 18 feet away from modem 

 

working off shore through the U.S, having a lot of video conferencing calls over night with upload speed most important

 

I feel like its sufficient speed but is it slower than normal/what i'm paying for?

 

Thank you,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

nzkc
  #2932516 21-Jun-2022 14:39
''not hard wired through ethernet'' - thats likely your problem.

 

I'd guess your laptop is using the 2.4Ghz spectrum and those speeds look good for that TBH.

 

 

 

Really need to test with Ethernet to confirm if its 2degrees or between your equipment (which it looks like it is).

NickMack
This may also be of value - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=239862

 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

timmmay
I get near line speed for speed tests - 300 / 100 connection. On my work laptop with USB ethernet I get 231/ 94. I suspect my home PC with Ethernet will get even closer.

 

 

 



Dont use wifi for testing at all.

 

Test via cable.

 

If all devices are on wifi, not much point getting fastest connection, because you're all limited by the wifi.

 

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

Website - Photo Gallery

 

 

quickymart
I would use an ethernet cable and try again. Unfortunately speedtests over wifi are of no value.

Jamie1990

wow, just done a hard wired speed test what a difference a cable makes,

 

 

 

 

 

 

I do have it plugged in while working with video calls,

 

equipment using 2 year old Asus ''AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with Radeon Vega Mobile Gfx  2.10 GHz 16.0gb RAM''

Linux
My Macbook Pro over WiFi gets 800Mbp/s down and 500 up over WiFi to a Fritzbox 7590 when sitting in the same room as the router other end of the house drops quite a bit



Linux
@Jamie1990 great result over Ethernet

quickymart
I think you've found your problem.

