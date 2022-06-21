Hey,

i'm trying to figure out if my fiber speed is below par, i'm using a Fritzbox 7590 with 2degrees, and supposed to be on fastest connection with 2degrees ''ultimate unlimited'' last 2.5 years out of contract now

have done 2 speed tests within 5 min each other ''not hard wired through ethernet'' Laptop about 18 feet away from modem

working off shore through the U.S, having a lot of video conferencing calls over night with upload speed most important

I feel like its sufficient speed but is it slower than normal/what i'm paying for?

Thank you,