Hi All,

 

There's something funky happening with routing to facebook which started at 7:44am yesterday (26th). Here's two traces run one after another.... @aspired @pwned 

 

H:\>tracert -4 www.facebook.com

 

Tracing route to star-mini.c10r.facebook.com [31.13.78.35]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
  2     1 ms     2 ms     2 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3    18 ms    18 ms    17 ms  peer-as23655.pr02.akl1.tfbnw.net [157.240.77.223]
  4    18 ms    18 ms    18 ms  ae7.pr02.akl1.tfbnw.net [157.240.77.222]
  5    18 ms    18 ms    17 ms  po102.psw03.akl1.tfbnw.net [129.134.40.249]
  6    17 ms    17 ms    17 ms  173.252.67.111
  7    17 ms    17 ms    17 ms  edge-star-mini-shv-01-akl1.facebook.com [31.13.78.35]

 

Trace complete.

 

H:\>tracert -4 www.facebook.com

 

Tracing route to star-mini.c10r.facebook.com [157.240.11.35]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
  2     2 ms     1 ms     1 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   142 ms   143 ms   141 ms  two-degrees-new-zealand.as23655.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.83]
  5   141 ms   180 ms   142 ms  facebook.as32934.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.15]
  6   141 ms   141 ms   141 ms  po106.psw01.lax3.tfbnw.net [157.240.51.63]
  7   141 ms   141 ms   141 ms  157.240.39.19
  8   141 ms   141 ms   141 ms  edge-star-mini-shv-02-lax3.facebook.com [157.240.11.35]

 

Trace complete.

 

 