Hi All,

There's something funky happening with routing to facebook which started at 7:44am yesterday (26th). Here's two traces run one after another.... @aspired @pwned

H:\>tracert -4 www.facebook.com

Tracing route to star-mini.c10r.facebook.com [31.13.78.35]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]

2 1 ms 2 ms 2 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]

3 18 ms 18 ms 17 ms peer-as23655.pr02.akl1.tfbnw.net [157.240.77.223]

4 18 ms 18 ms 18 ms ae7.pr02.akl1.tfbnw.net [157.240.77.222]

5 18 ms 18 ms 17 ms po102.psw03.akl1.tfbnw.net [129.134.40.249]

6 17 ms 17 ms 17 ms 173.252.67.111

7 17 ms 17 ms 17 ms edge-star-mini-shv-01-akl1.facebook.com [31.13.78.35]

Trace complete.

H:\>tracert -4 www.facebook.com

Tracing route to star-mini.c10r.facebook.com [157.240.11.35]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]

2 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 142 ms 143 ms 141 ms two-degrees-new-zealand.as23655.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.83]

5 141 ms 180 ms 142 ms facebook.as32934.any2ix.coresite.com [206.72.211.15]

6 141 ms 141 ms 141 ms po106.psw01.lax3.tfbnw.net [157.240.51.63]

7 141 ms 141 ms 141 ms 157.240.39.19

8 141 ms 141 ms 141 ms edge-star-mini-shv-02-lax3.facebook.com [157.240.11.35]

Trace complete.