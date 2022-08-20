/rant

if i was that important to you, you would have more CSR's on the phones to answer calls, currently been 57min and the poor quality hold music.



I don't care about the price change, i don't want to go to your website to learn more about it.

All i want to do it to see what you can offer me before my plan expires next month.

At this rate its not going well.

woop, now im told there are 3 calls ahead of me, for the first time, would be good know right from the start.

might get this done and dusted before they close for the night

/rant