Enough of this "Your call is Important to us, An agent will be with you shortly""
#299206 20-Aug-2022 18:25
/rant

 

 

 

if i was that important to you, you would have more CSR's on the phones to answer calls, currently been 57min and the poor quality hold music.

I don't care about the price change, i don't want to go to your website to learn more about it.

 

All i want to do it to see what you can offer me before my plan expires next month.

 

At this rate its not going well.

 

woop, now im told there are 3 calls ahead of me, for the first time, would be good know right from the start.

 

might get this done and dusted before they close for the night

 

 

 

/rant

Linux
  #2957050 20-Aug-2022 18:35
They are are advertising for more staff maybe you should apply?

  #2957056 20-Aug-2022 19:05
Not an ISP, but another public phone service...

 

You are in position 7 in the queue... please wait to be connected.

 

After 30 minutes and unable to use the phone while waiting...

 

You are in position 1 in the queue....

 

Our phone system is overloaded please call back in 5 minutes.

 

Call back:

 

You are in position 11 in the queue.... please wait to be connected.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

