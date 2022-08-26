hamish225:

Hi everyone,
as per this: https://www.2degrees.nz/media-releases/2degrees-launches-esim-capability
it mentions esim and the apple watch specifically, but I've tried to enable it on my apple watch and I just get a message that says 2degrees doesn't support it. Am i doing something wrong, has anyone else managed to get it to work?
FYI I have esim enabled on my iPhone now as of yesterday, as I believe this was required when I was with EE in the UK and orange in france, to have the esim on my watch too.
Thanks!