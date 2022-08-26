Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)apple watch esim
hamish225

1368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#299290 26-Aug-2022 15:59
Send private message quote this post

Hi everyone,

 

as per this: https://www.2degrees.nz/media-releases/2degrees-launches-esim-capability

 

it mentions esim and the apple watch specifically, but I've tried to enable it on my apple watch and I just get a message that says 2degrees doesn't support it. Am i doing something wrong, has anyone else managed to get it to work?

 

 

 

FYI I have esim enabled on my iPhone now as of yesterday, as I believe this was required when I was with EE in the UK and orange in france, to have the esim on my watch too.

 

Thanks!




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

Create new topic
alasta
5750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2959875 26-Aug-2022 16:09
Send private message quote this post

That article goes on to state "Consumer plans will follow in the coming month, with wearables on the roadmap for after that.". 

 

So no, it's not supported yet and the timeframe is unclear. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
hamish225

1368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2959892 26-Aug-2022 16:18
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

That article goes on to state "Consumer plans will follow in the coming month, with wearables on the roadmap for after that.". 

 

So no, it's not supported yet and the timeframe is unclear. 

 

 

 

 

Oh, I should also have mentioned, I am on the regular consumer plans so they're definitely available and I have esim on my phone already, just not my watch




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

tehgerbil
940 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2959896 26-Aug-2022 16:22
Send private message quote this post

I would love to see a plan that means I can have my watch as a stand-alone cellular device, so this is excites me



alasta
5750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2959899 26-Aug-2022 16:28
Send private message quote this post

hamish225:

 

alasta:

 

That article goes on to state "Consumer plans will follow in the coming month, with wearables on the roadmap for after that.". 

 

So no, it's not supported yet and the timeframe is unclear. 

 

 

Oh, I should also have mentioned, I am on the regular consumer plans so they're definitely available and I have esim on my phone already, just not my watch

 

 

My interpretation of that statement was that consumer plans will support phones during the coming month, with wearables to follow for both consumer and business plans.

 

Is anyone else reading it differently?

alasta
5750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2959903 26-Aug-2022 16:30
Send private message quote this post

tehgerbil:

 

I would love to see a plan that means I can have my watch as a stand-alone cellular device, so this is excites me

 

 

I am really keen to get this on my watch too as I am a runner and I want to be able to use the SOS function on the watch if, god forbid, the need ever arises. 

 

I'm currently with Vodafone so it will be very interesting to see who rolls out wearables support first. Given that Vodafone don't yet support eSIM at all, I'd say they're on the back foot. 

Ruphus
322 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2959909 26-Aug-2022 16:36
Send private message quote this post

https://www.2degrees.nz/media-releases/2degrees-expands-esim-capability

Wearable are clearly not supported yet.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 