Hi,

i find it stupid if you sign up for a 12 month contract at a set price and bind you to that and if you leave early then you pay the fine..

now how about a $3 price increase? this should not change on a active contract.



I mean $3 a month extra isn't going to break the bank but not much extra for the value is added either, i thought fibre was ment to be cheaper than copper, soon its going to be more than copper was ever.



What's your thoughts?