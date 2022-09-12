Hi All,

I received this email from 2degrees on the weekend- the price for domains through 2degrees was $40.40 per .nz domain, they are moving them to freeparking, their price is $49.94 for a .nz - https://freeparking.co.nz/domain-names/nz/

Guess i'll move to another provider when they need to be renewed - 1st domains charge $28.50 - https://1stdomains.nz/register/

We’re getting in touch to let you know that we'll be making a change to your .nz domain registrar on record.

We'll be migrating your domain name(s) from Two Degrees New Zealand Limited to FreeParking Limited t/a Discount Domains on 23 September 2022. From this date, you'll see FreeParking Limited t/a Discount Domains as the registrar name on your registration with the Domain Name Commission. This is the only change you should notice.

There is no action required from you, and we do not expect any impact to your services as a result of this change.

Your services will continue to be billed on your 2degrees account as they are today, and there is no change to terms and conditions or any other part of your domain registration. Any renewal or changes within your domain will be managed through your existing 2degrees contacts.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with us at domainrenewals@2degrees.nz, or on 0800 022 249 (option 9).

Kind regards,

The team at 2degrees