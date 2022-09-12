Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees - Upcoming change to your domain registration - Heads up
NickMack

874 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#299490 12-Sep-2022 17:04
Send private message quote this post

Hi All,

 

I received this email from 2degrees on the weekend- the price for domains through 2degrees was $40.40 per .nz domain, they are moving them to freeparking, their price is $49.94 for a .nz - https://freeparking.co.nz/domain-names/nz/

 

Guess i'll move to another provider when they need to be renewed - 1st domains charge $28.50 - https://1stdomains.nz/register/

 

Hi there,

 

We’re getting in touch to let you know that we'll be making a change to your .nz domain registrar on record. 

 

We'll be migrating your domain name(s) from Two Degrees New Zealand Limited to FreeParking Limited t/a Discount Domains on 23 September 2022. From this date, you'll see FreeParking Limited t/a Discount Domains as the registrar name on your registration with the Domain Name Commission. This is the only change you should notice.

 

There is no action required from you, and we do not expect any impact to your services as a result of this change.  

 

Your services will continue to be billed on your 2degrees account as they are today, and there is no change to terms and conditions or any other part of your domain registration. Any renewal or changes within your domain will be managed through your existing 2degrees contacts.

 

If you have any questions, please get in touch with us at domainrenewals@2degrees.nz, or on 0800 022 249 (option 9).

 

Kind regards,

 

The team at 2degrees




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12094 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966278 12-Sep-2022 17:07
Send private message quote this post

Ewww. Why FP ? FP has gone downhill majorly last few years :(

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
mattwnz
18861 posts

Uber Geek


  #2966294 12-Sep-2022 18:05
Send private message quote this post

Doesn't that price also exclude GST? Strange that the FP websites homepage actually says .nz domains are $37.46

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11076 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966395 12-Sep-2022 21:33
Send private message quote this post

Just use Metaname - https://metaname.net/ who are a Christchurch based company. You could combine this with Cloudflare for DNS / WAF.

 

Very surprised you're not using them yet!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.



MrGadget
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
2degrees

  #2966398 12-Sep-2022 21:37
Send private message quote this post

NickMack:

Hi All,


I received this email from 2degrees on the weekend- the price for domains through 2degrees was $40.40 per .nz domain, they are moving them to freeparking, their price is $49.94 for a .nz - https://freeparking.co.nz/domain-names/nz/




Key part is there are no other changes.
Pricing and billing remains the same as it currently is ($40.20 incl gst per year).

mattwnz
18861 posts

Uber Geek


  #2966407 12-Sep-2022 23:16
Send private message quote this post

MrGadget:
NickMack:

 

Hi All,

 

 

 

I received this email from 2degrees on the weekend- the price for domains through 2degrees was $40.40 per .nz domain, they are moving them to freeparking, their price is $49.94 for a .nz - https://freeparking.co.nz/domain-names/nz/

 

 

 



Key part is there are no other changes.
Pricing and billing remains the same as it currently is ($40.20 incl gst per year).
Is price staying the same though, it doesn't seem to mention that?

MrGadget
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
2degrees

  #2966436 13-Sep-2022 07:46
Send private message quote this post



Is price staying the same though, it doesn't seem to mention that?

 

 

Note it states;

 

"From this date, you'll see FreeParking Limited t/a Discount Domains as the registrar name on your registration with the Domain Name Commission. This is the only change you should notice."

 

 

 

The pricing is staying the same, there are no other changes.

NickMack

874 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966443 13-Sep-2022 08:14
Send private message quote this post

MrGadget:

 



Is price staying the same though, it doesn't seem to mention that?

 

 

Note it states;

 

"From this date, you'll see FreeParking Limited t/a Discount Domains as the registrar name on your registration with the Domain Name Commission. This is the only change you should notice."

 

 

 

The pricing is staying the same, there are no other changes.

 

 

 

 

Bite :-) 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



pchs
168 posts

Master Geek


  #2966591 13-Sep-2022 12:18
Send private message quote this post

This seems an interesting move considering the 2degrees/Vocus group own iSERVE.. 

nztim
2397 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2966593 13-Sep-2022 12:20
Send private message quote this post

pchs:

 

This seems an interesting move considering the 2degrees/Vocus group own iSERVE.. 

 

 

That is a name I have not heard in a very long time!




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

pchs
168 posts

Master Geek


  #2977787 5-Oct-2022 15:19
Send private message quote this post

Interesting, it seems like they have moved their own domain names (2degrees.nz etc) to iserve but customers over to Freeparking

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 