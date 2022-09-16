Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone 14 order Issues
marmel

marmel
#300531 16-Sep-2022 10:02
Can anyone else confirm there are issues with the 2Degree's orders of the iPhone 14? Someone on the iOS thread has commented that they were advised over the phone there was a muck up somewhere and some orders have not been completed as they should.

 

I ordered within 15 minutes of the pre-order going live, got the email advising order is good to go, wait for tracking etc but I've heard nothing since.

 

I don't really have time to ring 2Degree's unless I absolutely have to and I don't really have any faith at all in messaging or emailing any telco due to past experiences of the messages simply being ignored or taking a week to respond.

Linux
  #2968936 16-Sep-2022 10:03
If you have a order number you will need to call them so they can check the order!

marmel

  #2968986 16-Sep-2022 10:06
Linux:

 

If you have a order number you will need to call them so they can check the order!

 

 

 

 

Yeah I realise that, I'm just seeing if anyone else can confirm there have been issues so I don't have to waste their time or mine. If there have been issues I will just go with Plan B, whatever that may be as it's unlikely they will be able to supply a phone in the timeframe I need it in.

Linux
  #2968991 16-Sep-2022 10:12
I called the other day and call was answered in under 5 minutes



marmel

  #2969006 16-Sep-2022 10:16
Linux:

 

I called the other day and call was answered in under 5 minutes

 

 

 

 

Thanks but like I said I don't really have the time, nor is it easily arranged due to the nature of my role, certainly not today anyway until after 6pm. I'm simply asking if any other 2Degree's customers have had issues.

 

I purchased this due to my wife starting a new job shortly, she is getting my iPhone 13, i was going to have the new phone I ordered, hence the timeframe issue if they have mucked up the orders.

michaelmurfy
  #2969010 16-Sep-2022 10:20
Linux:

 

I called the other day and call was answered in under 5 minutes

 

Yeah but you're on the VIP Fanboy list. Us regular folk get through in on average 30mins currently (I also called the other day).




Linux
  #2969017 16-Sep-2022 10:40
Just thought can you check orders online logged into your account?

marmel

  #2969019 16-Sep-2022 10:42
Linux:

 

Just thought can you check orders online logged into your account?

 

 

 

 

No, until they send out the phone it doesn't show anywhere in your account. 

