Can anyone else confirm there are issues with the 2Degree's orders of the iPhone 14? Someone on the iOS thread has commented that they were advised over the phone there was a muck up somewhere and some orders have not been completed as they should.

I ordered within 15 minutes of the pre-order going live, got the email advising order is good to go, wait for tracking etc but I've heard nothing since.

I don't really have time to ring 2Degree's unless I absolutely have to and I don't really have any faith at all in messaging or emailing any telco due to past experiences of the messages simply being ignored or taking a week to respond.