Routing issue to ourgroceries.com
#300668 26-Sep-2022 21:46
Anyone else having issues with ourgroceries.com?

 

Works fine on my phone (vodafone), so assuming routing issue?

 

Tracert:

 

 2     2 ms     2 ms     1 ms  43.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.43]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   125 ms   125 ms   125 ms  TWODEGREES-svc063403-ic344202.ip.twelve99-cust.net [62.115.175.227]
  5   126 ms   126 ms   126 ms  las-b24-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.175.226]
  6   126 ms   126 ms   126 ms  lax-b23-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.143.38]
  7   156 ms   156 ms   156 ms  dls-b23-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.123.136]
  8   214 ms   205 ms   204 ms  94.142.107.190
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.




  #2973290 26-Sep-2022 22:32
No issues on Spark.

