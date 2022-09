I think both of you are getting the same pool of 15GB. Then each can use as much or as little as they choose until there is no data left.

As an example, if I person constantly streams music / videos & they use up 12GB in the month, the other person would be left with 3GB for the month. Or put a different way, assuming data is allocated on 1st of month. If one phone uses all 14GB by day 5, then both phones have to share the remaining 1GB for the rest of the month.