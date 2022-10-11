Has anyone else in the recent terms has had issues with signing up to 2degrees?

I applied to get a connection for my home address from 2degrees with so much hope as I have been their mobile customer for more than 6 years now and have heard good reviews for their broadband network. I am facing nothing but misery while waiting to get connected.

I signed up on 24th September, as a new connection (vacant port 1 on the Chorus ONT) to be connected by 5th October (reasonable time frame from any angle)

It is 11th October now and still the order hasn't been placed to Chorus now. I have called 5 times so far and all I hear from them is "our standard time frame is 10-15 working days" and they start counting weekend and the public holiday to get away from the call. Seriously what era is it that 2degrees is waiting for manual orders to be placed? Chorus Portal literally takes 5 mins for orders to be placed manually whereas most orders should go by automation anyways. None of the support agents have been able to escalate this internally for someone to even pick up the connection request. For my surprise, I have even been told that "our connection request is not the only one waiting to be connected". The other excuse I hear is that they are waiting for Chorus to connect us, whereas I can clearly see on Chorus Portal that this is not the case as there is no in-flight order on my address.

I am just going to cancel my request tomorrow so I can connect with literally anyone else as this service has been appalling even before being connected. Also, I haven't even mentioned 1+ hours wait time for all my calls to be answered.

Is there anyone else in the same boat? It really is shocking that I didn't expect this to happen as all I see in the end that I might move away from 2deg for mobile as well to get a sweet bundle elsewhere.

</Rant>