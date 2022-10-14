Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What's up with 2degrees accounts team?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2662 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#301901 14-Oct-2022 09:46
Yesterday I got an email from 2degrees that my automatic credit card payment had not gone through, and to call 200 if I had any questions.

 

No mention of anything else I should do.

 

So I rang 200 to ask if they knew why it failed (nothing wrong with my credit card as far I can tell), do I need to make a manual payment, or will they retry from their end later?

 

And there went 90 minutes of my time until I got another call so I hung up.

 

I rang again this morning (still on hold), and now their automatic-voice-in-a-box says there was an issue with everyone's automatic payments yesterday and they are trying to fix the issue.

 

But again no mention if those affected need to make a manual payment or just wait and let 2d do their thing.

 

Has anyone here been affected and know what I should do?

 

Pay manually or leave it?

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2662 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2982515 14-Oct-2022 10:07
I got through to a person.

 

The problem has been fixed and my account is in order.

 

In hindsight I should have checked my credit card transactions before calling this morning.

 

🙃




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

tripper1000
1499 posts

Uber Geek


  #2982529 14-Oct-2022 10:55
Thanks for sharing, saves me wasting more time on this problem. 

 

I did call the bank first and they said no payment request at all had been received from 2dm to be subsequently denied, so it wasn't an issue with the bank or my credit card. My bank speculated that 2dm or their bank might be having problems sending out the payment requests. 

 

I gave up with 2dm after 30 minutes on hold - I guessed they were having a bad day and figured they would retry the payment later or else their collections people would contact me when they were ready to receive my money.

 

Edit: just rechecked my accounts and the payment went through this morning. 

 

As a side note, the non-payment email arrived around the same time as another email from 2dm warning of scams etc, so my first assumption was that the non-payment email was a scam, however it didn't contain any shady links or phone numbers. 

 

Edit #2: Just received a SMS from 2dm saying the email was sent in error and apologising. 

