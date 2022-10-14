kiwifidget

Yesterday I got an email from 2degrees that my automatic credit card payment had not gone through, and to call 200 if I had any questions.

No mention of anything else I should do.

So I rang 200 to ask if they knew why it failed (nothing wrong with my credit card as far I can tell), do I need to make a manual payment, or will they retry from their end later?

And there went 90 minutes of my time until I got another call so I hung up.

I rang again this morning (still on hold), and now their automatic-voice-in-a-box says there was an issue with everyone's automatic payments yesterday and they are trying to fix the issue.

But again no mention if those affected need to make a manual payment or just wait and let 2d do their thing.

Has anyone here been affected and know what I should do?

Pay manually or leave it?