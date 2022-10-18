Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees WIX routing
OmniouS

#301952 18-Oct-2022 11:03
Routing from my home connection to our datacenter used to take a very direct path via the Wellington Internet Exchange (WIX). Traffic stayed in the same city, latency was a couple of ms, and the speed was excellent.

 

For weeks(months?) now, traffic has gone up to Auckland and then back down to Wellington. It's important for me that the traffic takes the WIX route as it's a big pipe and more uncontested vs the other connections at the DC.

 

I've been a customer since early 2018 and the direct WIX connectivity has been one of the main reasons I've been with 2degrees since then (In addition to the advanced features they offer e.g. multiple static IPv4 addresses, static IPv6 etc).

 

 

 

I raised a ticket about this a month ago and it's still open. Just wondering if this is going to be 'the new normal' after the ISP merger, or if it will be sorted at some point?

sud0
  #2984214 18-Oct-2022 11:13
Are you able to help @pwner?

 

 

 

FYI @OmniouS, check this thread too.




pwner
2degrees

  #2984216 18-Oct-2022 11:15
2degrees is still currently connected to WIX, but we will be leaving on 1st Nov 2022.

 

The best way to have direct connectivity in WLG with 2degrees is via WLG-IX.

 

in the meantime, as per any routing issue being raised, please supply source and destination IP addresses and ideally a traceroute or other diagnostic information to help us troubleshoot your connection.




OmniouS

  #2984232 18-Oct-2022 11:37
Thanks @pwner - that's really interesting. I'll send you the IP information privately if you don't mind but considering you're leaving in the next few weeks, it may not be worth looking into.

 

I'll do some research around how we might be able to connect to WLG-IX. In the mean-time I might look at switching to a competing ISP that offers the same advanced features but I'll check first regarding how long they plan to stay connected to WIX as well!

 

I'll be up for an early termination fee unfortunately. I re-signed for another year as I've otherwise been very happy with the service provided.

