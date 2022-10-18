Routing from my home connection to our datacenter used to take a very direct path via the Wellington Internet Exchange (WIX). Traffic stayed in the same city, latency was a couple of ms, and the speed was excellent.

For weeks(months?) now, traffic has gone up to Auckland and then back down to Wellington. It's important for me that the traffic takes the WIX route as it's a big pipe and more uncontested vs the other connections at the DC.

I've been a customer since early 2018 and the direct WIX connectivity has been one of the main reasons I've been with 2degrees since then (In addition to the advanced features they offer e.g. multiple static IPv4 addresses, static IPv6 etc).

I raised a ticket about this a month ago and it's still open. Just wondering if this is going to be 'the new normal' after the ISP merger, or if it will be sorted at some point?