Yes, you may see random issues sometime after they transmit settings via the TR-069 protocol. Not everyone notices them, and I don't know if they impact different fritzboxes differently, but I've been having these issues for over a year since moving to their provided 7590.

I tracked it for 6 months and it was always after that exact same log entry. My login to the router would then show in the logs when I noticed the issue. It's inconsistent about when exactly the issue occurs sometimes 5 minutes sometimes 5 hours, but for me, a random dropout happens in the hours after settings are pushed. It's been less noticeable since they put me on a static IP and thankfully no longer drops streams/calls already in progress, but if the dropout happens when trying to load a new connection/page/stream the connection will fail for up to about ~5 minutes. then things come right and I can refresh.